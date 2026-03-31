Josh Anderson is back at practice: a hint for tonight

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Josh Anderson is back at practice: a hint for tonight
Credit: NHL.com

Good news for the Canadiens.

Josh Anderson was present, along with his teammates, at today's practice. He missed the last game (due to illness), but it looks like he's on the mend.

It's a step in the right direction.

Obviously, Martin St-Louis won't tell us whether Anderson will play tonight or not. But his presence on the ice is a good indication of that, if you ask me.

It seems likely that the Arber Xhekaj experiment on the wing will come to an end. But we'll see.

As Marc Denis said, Jakub Dobes was the first goalie to go through the warm-up routine. I'd be surprised if he isn't the starter tonight.

It just makes sense.

Defensively, we expect to see Adam Engstrom take Alexandre Carrier's spot, as Carrier will be out for a few weeks due to injury. You might have thought Jayden Struble would keep his spot and Arber Xhekaj would be in the stands, but…

But in practice, it was Struble who looked like the odd man out.

This means that right now, the Canadiens have three injured players: Alexandre Carrier, Kirby Dach, and Alexandre Texier. And all signs point to the Frenchman being the only one of the three to have skated this morning.

My colleague Marc-Olivier Cook saw him in Brossard… and let's just say he didn't look close to a return.


In a nutshell

– Will Nikita Kucherov play tonight?

– For soccer fans.

– Possible.

– Also possible.

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