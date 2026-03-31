Josh Anderson is back at practice: a hint for tonight

Good news for the Canadiens.

Josh Anderson was present, along with his teammates, at today's practice. He missed the last game (due to illness), but it looks like he's on the mend.

It's a step in the right direction.

Josh Anderson is at the Habs' practice this morning in Tampa. Dobes is the first of the three goalies to go through the warm-up routine. Kucherov is expected to be back for the Lightning. 7 p.m. @RDSca — Marc Denis (@MarcDenis_RDS) March 31, 2026

Obviously, Martin St-Louis won't tell us whether Anderson will play tonight or not. But his presence on the ice is a good indication of that, if you ask me.

It seems likely that the Arber Xhekaj experiment on the wing will come to an end. But we'll see.

As Marc Denis said, Jakub Dobes was the first goalie to go through the warm-up routine. I'd be surprised if he isn't the starter tonight.

It just makes sense.

Defensively, we expect to see Adam Engstrom take Alexandre Carrier's spot, as Carrier will be out for a few weeks due to injury. You might have thought Jayden Struble would keep his spot and Arber Xhekaj would be in the stands, but…

But in practice, it was Struble who looked like the odd man out.

Kaiden Guhle and Arber Xhekaj are pairing up this morning. Same goes for Hutson and Engstrom. @CanadiensMTL @TVASports — Renaud Lavoie (@RLavoieTVA) March 31, 2026

This means that right now, the Canadiens have three injured players: Alexandre Carrier, Kirby Dach, and Alexandre Texier. And all signs point to the Frenchman being the only one of the three to have skated this morning.

My colleague Marc-Olivier Cook saw him in Brossard… and let's just say he didn't look close to a return.

Texier was taking it very easy on the ice at the CN Complex. There really wasn't much intensity in his movements or the way he was moving. It looked a lot like yesterday. Hard to believe he's close to a return to the ice. @DLCoulisses pic.twitter.com/cXERFuYsax — Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) March 31, 2026

In a nutshell

– Will Nikita Kucherov play tonight?

Kucherov just came off the ice from morning skate. — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) March 31, 2026

– For soccer fans.

#CFMTL practice Tuesday morning at Marie-Victorin. 1. Sunusi Ibrahim is the only one missing. Officially, he has a back injury. 2. Olger Escobar is back from the Guatemalan national team. The other six are still with their respective national teams. 3. Fabian Herbers and… pic.twitter.com/TEnwmaR41a — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) March 31, 2026

– Possible.

If they stay together, will the Slafkovsky-Suzuki-Caufield trio be the best first line in the NHL? pic.twitter.com/rLG49LvVlY — Martin Lemay (@MartinLemay) March 30, 2026

– Also possible.