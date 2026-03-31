Four managers in the hot seat in 2026

We are currently in the very early stages of the 2026 MLB season. And this season will put pressure on a few major league managers in the coming months.

Starting with Houston Astros manager Joe Espada. He survived his team's collapse last September, which resulted in the club missing the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

Espada and general manager Dana Brown are both in the final year of their contracts, and the Astros' demanding owner, Jim Crane, will not tolerate another season like the last one—despite the fact that the team's core is aging.

Next up is New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone. Boone and the Yankees took a step back in 2025 compared to 2024, being eliminated in just four games by the Toronto Blue Jays in the Division Series.

The skipper is under contract through 2027, but with the front office believing that Gerrit Cole's return to the mound will be enough, another dip in the team's performance—unless due to injuries—could potentially see him ousted from the Bronx.

Across town, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza will also face pressure to ensure his team performs up to expectations. Mendoza survived his team's spectacular collapse late last year, but much of the coaching staff he had hired did not, which sends a clear message to him. He has one year remaining on his contract with a club option for 2027.

Finally, keep an eye on Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thomson. The team from the City of Brotherly Love has made four consecutive playoff appearances, though they have failed to advance past the Division Series in the last two seasons under Thomson's leadership. The 62-year-old is under contract through 2027, but time is running out for the Phillies and their manager.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.