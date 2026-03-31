DG: Chris Pronger’s name is being mentioned in Toronto

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
DG: Chris Pronger’s name is being mentioned in Toronto
Credit: Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images

Who would want to take the job as general manager of the Maple Leafs?

In reality, after watching Brad Treliving tear this team apart one trade at a time, maybe candidates won't be lining up at the Maple Leafs' door in droves.

The Maple Leafs are a real mess.

Naturally, Marc Bergevin's name will come up in discussions. He knows how to operate in a major market and has a solid track record in the trade market: these could be strong points in the Quebec native's favor.

But he won't be the only one Keith Pelley has in mind.

In fact, a Toronto-based journalist believes we shouldn't be too quick to rule out Chris Pronger in Toronto's discussions.

Terry Koshan discussed this on the Leafs Morning Take podcast.

Pronger is brilliant, he has a history of winning, he doesn't settle for half-measures or tolerate nonsense… but he obviously doesn't have much experience in the front office. He's never been a GM in the NHL.

Is he interested in such a challenge? If his name is being mentioned, one might think so.

I wonder if the bosses in Toronto will want to hire someone with no experience like him. Will the organization, which recently moved on from Kyle Dubas, want to start over with a manager who hasn't been a GM elsewhere?

We'll see.


In a nutshell

– Interesting.

– Phew.

– Oh yeah?

– Must-read.

– Notice to interested parties.

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