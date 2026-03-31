Cody Ponce: His season is (probably) over

Bad news in Toronto.

Cody Ponce, who got injured in yesterday's game, is really hurting his knee: he has a sprain. The Blue Jays have placed him on the injured list since he'll be out for an extended period of time.

It's not yet clear whether he'll undergo surgery or not. But what we do know is that the team still holds out a “sliver of hope” of seeing him back this year… even if nothing is certain.

In short, things are looking bad and it doesn't bode well. And the worst-case scenario (or close to it) has happened to a guy who just returned to the Majors and had finally found his niche. It's a sad story.

Cody Ponce has a right ACL sprain. He is going to miss “significant time.” More doctors are going to look at the MRI to determine if surgery is needed. The #BlueJays still have a slight hope he can pitch again this year, but the next doctor will decide that — Mitch Bannon (@MitchBannon) March 31, 2026

This means that with Jose Berrios and Trey Yesavage out for a few more weeks (and Shane Bieber out even longer), the Blue Jays are in trouble.

It's no small thing, but right now, Bowden Francis's Tommy John surgery is a real blow.

Earlier this month, Bowden Francis threw a slider on the 12th pitch of a bullpen session and something just didn't feel right.

He had Tommy John surgery earlier this week. Francis was “bummed” because it was the best offseason he's ever had. “It's gonna be okay. I'll stay positive.” pic.twitter.com/BeMdNwcaYe — Hazel Mae (@thehazelmae) February 14, 2026

Currently, the Blue Jays do not plan to ask their remaining starters to deviate from their schedule. This means that on Sunday, for example, the team will need a new starter.

Who will it be?

Lazardo Estrada, who has been in the Toronto locker room for a few hours and was officially recalled just minutes ago, is an option. Adam Macko, CJ Van Eyk, and Chad Dallas are also names to watch under the circumstances.

No, the team's massive depth in the rotation is no longer there. Half the guys are on the injured list.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.