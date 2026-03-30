Top 4: The Flyers are two points away from the playoffs

Raphael Simard
Top 4: The Flyers are two points away from the playoffs
Credit: X

Yesterday, there were six games on the NHL schedule.

The Canadiens beat the Hurricanes.

Here are the results and highlights from the other five games:

1. Flyers Two Points Away from the Playoffs

The Flyers are in the playoff race in the East.

They're now just two points away from the playoffs thanks to an overtime win against the Dallas Stars.

Trevor Zegras secured the win for his team.

All of this unfolded before the eyes of newcomer Porter Martone.

He was signed earlier today.

Samuel Ersson was the one who kept the game tied.

What a save!

The Stars' only goal was scored by Arttu Hyry.

His first in the NHL.

Here are the standings in the East:

(Credit: NHL.com)

2. What a comeback by the Bruins!

In one of the games that started at 5 p.m., the Bruins visited the Blue Jackets.

A big game between two direct rivals in the East. Columbus seemed headed for an easy win, but Boston overcame a 0-3 deficit.

In his 800th NHL game, Boone Jenner gave the Jackets the early lead.

But as I said, the Bruins came back from behind.

Charlie McAvoy scored the visitors' first goal.

He then assisted on Pavel Zacha's goal.

Boston finally forced overtime with just seconds left in the game.

The visitors sealed the outcome of this crucial game in a shootout.

3. Jack Hughes Night in New Jersey

In New Jersey, it was Jack Hughes' night. He was involved in 80% of his team's goals in a 5-3 victory.

He finished the game with four points.

With the score tied 2-2, Connor Bedard put the Hawks ahead.

The Devils, however, exploded after that.

They scored two goals in 19 seconds.

Then, Hughes' second goal of the game sealed the victory for the home team.

4. A turbulent third game for Adam Sykora

In the afternoon, the Rangers hosted the Florida Panthers.

A matchup between the two worst teams in the East, won by New York. In the third period, Adam Sykora broke the ice.

Late in the first period, he was given a “welcome” to the NHL by Luke Kunin.

He didn't stand a chance.

Matthew Tkachuk, on the other hand, played physically.

What a hit there.

The American was such a nuisance that even Igor Shesterkin had had enough.

He threw a punch at him.

Conor Sheary scored the game-winning goal later in the third period.

A shorthanded goal.


Overtime

– The Lightning are still winning, too.

– Steven Stamkos was back where it all began.

– The Western Conference standings:

(Credit: NHL.com)

– Top scorers from yesterday.

(Credit: NHL.com)

– Five games on the schedule tonight.

(Credit: NHL.com)
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