Top 4: The Flyers are two points away from the playoffs

Yesterday, there were six games on the NHL schedule.

The Canadiens beat the Hurricanes.

Here are the results and highlights from the other five games:

The @NHLFlyers secured an overtime victory on Sunday and now sit just two points behind the Blue Jackets for the final Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference.#NHLStats: https://t.co/HxIzvzWrlC pic.twitter.com/a0DmGguZzJ — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) March 30, 2026

1. Flyers Two Points Away from the Playoffs

The Flyers are in the playoff race in the East.

They're now just two points away from the playoffs thanks to an overtime win against the Dallas Stars.

Trevor Zegras secured the win for his team.

Going coast-to-coast to get the win Trevor Zegras scores the Subway Canada OT winner for the Flyers. pic.twitter.com/NqF5ct8DCG — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 30, 2026

All of this unfolded before the eyes of newcomer Porter Martone.

He was signed earlier today.

Fresh off signing his entry-level contract, Porter Martone is in the house for tonight's game pic.twitter.com/Kw1sz9iuaO — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) March 30, 2026

Samuel Ersson was the one who kept the game tied.

What a save!

SAMUEL ERSSON WITH AN INCREDIBLE STOP! pic.twitter.com/Xhz91wpqJJ — NHL (@NHL) March 30, 2026

The Stars' only goal was scored by Arttu Hyry.

His first in the NHL.

Arttu Hyry scores his first NHL goal! pic.twitter.com/VYQfiEE7Lg — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) March 30, 2026

Here are the standings in the East:

2. What a comeback by the Bruins!

In one of the games that started at 5 p.m., the Bruins visited the Blue Jackets.

A big game between two direct rivals in the East. Columbus seemed headed for an easy win, but Boston overcame a 0-3 deficit.

In his 800th NHL game, Boone Jenner gave the Jackets the early lead.

BOONE JENNER OPENS THE SCORING IN HIS 800TH GAME!!! pic.twitter.com/Q0REcyIOe6 — NHL (@NHL) March 29, 2026

But as I said, the Bruins came back from behind.

Charlie McAvoy scored the visitors' first goal.

Charlie McAvoy gets the Bruins on the board pic.twitter.com/umT1rVROso — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 29, 2026

He then assisted on Pavel Zacha's goal.

Boston finally forced overtime with just seconds left in the game.

UNBELIEVABLE! The Bruins force overtime with 11 seconds left after trailing 3-0. pic.twitter.com/uYx3rhjUC5 — TVA Sports (@TVASports) March 29, 2026

The visitors sealed the outcome of this crucial game in a shootout.

A three-goal comeback capped with a shootout win! pic.twitter.com/1xmrBc62ht — NHL (@NHL) March 30, 2026

3. Jack Hughes Night in New Jersey

In New Jersey, it was Jack Hughes' night. He was involved in 80% of his team's goals in a 5-3 victory.

He finished the game with four points.

Jack Hughes 2 Goals, 2 Assists vs Chicago Blackhawks Today.pic.twitter.com/Mt4rHd7OKh — Hockey Performances (@PerformancesNHL) March 30, 2026

With the score tied 2-2, Connor Bedard put the Hawks ahead.

Bedard baits Jake Allen out of the net and sends it over to Nazar for the bury pic.twitter.com/e6rgUs2UGq — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) March 30, 2026

The Devils, however, exploded after that.

They scored two goals in 19 seconds.

TWO GOALS IN 19 SECONDS!!! pic.twitter.com/DmlRunYxPA — NHL (@NHL) March 30, 2026

Then, Hughes' second goal of the game sealed the victory for the home team.

Jack Hughes' second of the game is a dagger pic.twitter.com/tNHPthiel7 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 30, 2026

4. A turbulent third game for Adam Sykora

In the afternoon, the Rangers hosted the Florida Panthers.

A matchup between the two worst teams in the East, won by New York. In the third period, Adam Sykora broke the ice.

Adam Sykora finally breaks the ice in the 3rd period! pic.twitter.com/t7NvfJBkfy — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) March 29, 2026

Late in the first period, he was given a “welcome” to the NHL by Luke Kunin.

He didn't stand a chance.

Luke Kunin gave Adam Sykora a warm welcome to the show pic.twitter.com/WwRYSTyttx — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) March 29, 2026

Matthew Tkachuk, on the other hand, played physically.

What a hit there.

Matthew Tkachuk with a BIG reverse hit pic.twitter.com/jeCGhAuMGO — NHL (@NHL) March 29, 2026

The American was such a nuisance that even Igor Shesterkin had had enough.

He threw a punch at him.

Igor Shesterkin threw a punch at Matthew Tkachuk pic.twitter.com/oJWxbx46hx — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) March 29, 2026

Conor Sheary scored the game-winning goal later in the third period.

A shorthanded goal.

Overtime

– The Lightning are still winning, too.

– Steven Stamkos was back where it all began.

A familiar face back in Tampa! pic.twitter.com/8QMjbEMf45 — NHL (@NHL) March 29, 2026

– The Western Conference standings:

– Top scorers from yesterday.

– Five games on the schedule tonight.