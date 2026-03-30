The NFL is ready to use substitute referees

The NFL is preparing for an unusual scenario as talks with the referees' union have stalled.

According to information obtained by the Associated Press, the league is seriously considering recruiting and training replacement referees in the coming weeks.

Negotiations between the NFL and the NFL Referees Association have been ongoing since the summer of 2024, with no significant progress. The current collective bargaining agreement expires on May 31, increasing pressure on both sides.

At the heart of the dispute: salary terms. The NFL is offering an average annual increase of 6.45% over six years, while the union is demanding a 10% raise, plus $2.5 million in marketing expenses. The league also wants to introduce a performance-based system, where only the top referees would be eligible for end-of-season bonuses.

Another point of contention concerns the management of playoff assignments. The NFL wants to prioritize recent performance over seniority, which is currently taken into account in decisions.

A controversial return of replacement referees?

At the same time, the league is seeking to reduce the so-called “dead period”—the lack of communication with referees between the Super Bowl and mid-May. The goal is to improve the quality of play through more discussion of rules and video analysis.

Faced with the impasse, the NFL is already preparing a contingency plan. A proposal under consideration would allow the video review center in New York to assist on-field officials with certain missed penalties, such as illegal contact on the quarterback.

This possibility brings back controversial memories. In 2012, the use of replacement referees led to several major errors, including the infamous controversial play dubbed the “Fail Mary.”

The current situation therefore suggests a major standoff, the outcome of which could have a direct impact on the course of the upcoming season. The NFL appears determined to move forward, even without an agreement with its regular referees.

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