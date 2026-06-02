Mike Vrabel comments on the A.J. Brown trade

The NFL's trade deadline saga ended with a stunning twist.

After months of intense speculation, star wide receiver A.J. Brown has officially been traded to the New England Patriots. To secure his services, the organization didn't hesitate to give up a fifth-round pick in 2027 as well as a valuable first-round pick in 2028 to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Above all, this trade marks a major reunion between Brown and head coach Mike Vrabel. The two men enjoyed tremendous success together in the past with the Tennessee Titans. When the relationship between the wide receiver and quarterback Jalen Hurts deteriorated in Philadelphia, the Patriots jumped at the chance to add a formidable offensive weapon to their roster, having reached the Super Bowl last season.

Despite a season finale marred by off-field drama with the Eagles, A.J. Brown remains an elite passing threat. The 28-year-old has just completed his fourth consecutive season with over 1,000 receiving yards, scoring seven touchdowns along the way.

The chemistry and work ethic between Vrabel and Brown

When asked about his new acquisition's fiery temperament, Mike Vrabel chose instead to praise his extraordinary competitiveness. The coach highlighted how Brown's physical attributes—his strength at the point of catch and his ability to read zone defenses—would transform the Patriots' offense.

For his part, the star player admitted he was eager to reunite with his former mentor's discipline. Although Vrabel was extremely demanding of him early in his league career, Brown now acknowledges that this approach pushed him to become one of the best at his position. This renewed partnership promises to spark fireworks right from the kickoff of the upcoming season.

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