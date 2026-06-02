Details of Odell Beckham Jr.’s contract are revealed

The beloved son is returning to New York, but the road to the field looks set to be fraught with obstacles.

Veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has just signed with the New York Giants, the team that drafted him and propelled him to global superstardom early in his career. However, the terms of the deal make it clear that the organization won't be cutting him any slack.

The 33-year-old has signed a one-year contract worth $1.3 million, which is the minimum salary for a player with his experience. This modest sum sends a clear message throughout the NFL: his spot on the final roster for the regular season is by no means guaranteed. OBJ will have to work hard during summer training camp to prove he still belongs in professional football.

This return to the spotlight represents a massive physical and mental challenge for the spectacular player. Beckham Jr. did not set foot on the league's fields last season, following a very quiet campaign with the Miami Dolphins in 2024. During his time in Florida, he caught just 9 passes for a modest 55 yards in nine appearances.

A Last Chance for OBJ to Shine in New York

Despite these declining stats and a long period of inactivity, the player himself says he's thrilled and overjoyed to return to the frenzy of the Big Apple. It's the perfect opportunity to come full circle where it all began for him.

The Giants' general manager and coaching staff took no financial risks with this signing. While the nostalgia of seeing No. 13 catch passes in New York excites fans, the reality on the field will quickly catch up with the star. If he proves unable to produce and outperform the team's young receivers over the summer, his second stint with the Giants will end abruptly before the season's first game.

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