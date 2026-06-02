Here are 5 stars who might be switching teams in the NFL

The NFL trade market has just exploded. In a single day, the Cleveland Browns sent star player Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams, while A.J. Brown was traded to the New England Patriots. These major moves prove that general managers aren't afraid to make big moves this summer.

With less than 100 days until the start of the regular season, other league stars could well follow Garrett's lead and pack their bags very soon.

At the top of the list, Brandon Aiyuk appears to have played his last game with the San Francisco 49ers. Despite his injuries and financial tensions, the elite wide receiver is of strong interest to the Washington Commanders. Meanwhile, George Pickens is set to play under the franchise tag with the Dallas Cowboys, an often explosive situation that could push the team to trade him to avoid internal drama.

Further south, rumors are intensifying around Alvin Kamara. The New Orleans Saints have begun a youth movement, and the $14 million in cap space could prompt management to trade the star running back to the Broncos or the Seahawks.

Are dominant quarterbacks on the market?

The defensive line could also see major shakeups. With the Cardinals, linebacker Josh Sweat is fueling discussions, with renewed rumors sending him to the Green Bay Packers to reunite with his former coach. Finally, the Maxx Crosby situation remains one to watch closely.

After nearly being traded to Baltimore, the Las Vegas Raiders' defensive end retains immense market value. Rumors suggest an asking price of two first-round picks. The Cowboys and Eagles are reportedly already on the lookout to acquire the formidable pass-rusher before the season kicks off.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.