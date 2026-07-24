Several NFL teams want to sign Jake Paul

After making a name for himself in the world of professional boxing, Jake Paul is considering a new challenge that might surprise many sports fans.

The former content creator-turned-high-profile boxer says his future may now lie on an NFL football field.

In a recent interview, Paul revealed that he has already spoken with several NFL organizations. According to him, some teams have expressed genuine interest in giving him a chance to demonstrate his potential as part of their roster.

The 29-year-old boxer makes no secret of his ambition. He believes he possesses the physical attributes necessary to succeed in the world's top football league, even though he hasn't played organized football since his high school days.

Jake Paul goes even further in his statements, claiming that he would be superior to several players currently under contract in the NFL. He believes that his speed, power, physical conditioning, and work ethic would allow him to adapt quickly, noting that learning the routes as a wide receiver would be the main step in his transition.

Such confident remarks quickly sparked reactions on social media, with several observers pointing out that making the leap from the boxing ring to professional football is a massive challenge, even for a top-level athlete.

The Cleveland Browns Remain His Ideal Destination

Of all the NFL teams, Jake Paul has a very specific dream. A native of Ohio, he would love to wear the colors of the Cleveland Browns, a team he has followed since childhood thanks to his family's passion for the franchise.

In his view, the Browns could benefit from a new wide receiver capable of bringing a different dimension to their offense. It remains to be seen, however, whether any organization will actually agree to offer him this opportunity.

Jake Paul currently holds a professional boxing record of 12 wins and 2 losses. He has notably defeated former mixed martial arts champions before suffering a loss by referee stoppage against Anthony Joshua at the end of 2025. Despite this setback, he already seems to be looking toward a whole new chapter in his athletic career.

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