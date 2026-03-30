Suzuki and Caufield: Tied for third in the NHL in shots off the post

Cole Caufield is just four goals away from reaching the 50-goal mark this season.

What if we told you he could have already had 50?

According to statistics published by the @bigheadhcky account, Cole Caufield currently ranks third in the NHL for the most shots that have hit the post or crossbar this season.

Most posts/crossbars hit: 19 — Sam Reinhart

17 — Tage Thompson

16 — Dylan Larkin

16 — Nick Suzuki

16 — Cole Caufield The Atlantic really is something this year, huh? pic.twitter.com/1bh7JGxqiV — Big Head Hockey (@bigheadhcky) March 30, 2026

As you may have noticed, his linemate Nick Suzuki is also tied for third in this statistic.

The two Canadiens players have hit the post 16 times this season!

Let's say Caufield scores four times on those 16 shots that hit the post (that's reasonable). He would have already reached 50 goals this season.

We hope Caufield hasn't seen this stat because it's clearly frustrating in the middle of a 50-goal race.

It's the same story for Nick Suzuki. We talk about it a little less than Caufield's goals, but Suzuki is just nine points away from reaching the 100-point mark this season.

It would be crazy to say he could have scored on every one of his 16 shots that hit the post, but if things had gone his way just a few more times, he'd be much closer to his goal.

Again, this kind of statistic only fuels “what-if” scenarios.

A shot off the post is a missed shot. Whether it hits the crossbar or the puck is sent into the stands, the result remains the same: no goal!

In a nutshell

– Hard to say.

Who do you think the Leafs' next General Manager will be? pic.twitter.com/KQR6LgZcYR — BarDown (@BarDown) March 31, 2026

– Not so sure about that.

This has to be AI pic.twitter.com/pTauq3cAuT — Jérôme Bérubé (@Jerome_Berube) March 29, 2026

– It's reassuring to have good goalies.