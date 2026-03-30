It was about time the Canadiens players started standing up for their teammates

While watching the game on Saturday, something really stood out to me.

And you may have noticed it too.

At the end of the first period, Luke Evangelista pulled a Chris Kreider and barreled into Jacob Fowler. I was worried for the young goalie… because it really reminded me of when Carey Price got hurt during the 2014 playoffs. #BadMemory

Luke Evangelista ran right into Jacob Fowler, driving into the crease. Tough to anticipate looking down at the ice. pic.twitter.com/HzEsHtCwo3 — Nick Kieser (@KieserNick) March 28, 2026

But what I loved was seeing Lane Hutson step up to defend his goalie.

It didn't take long before Nick Suzuki joined him to rattle Evangelista a bit… but still: seeing the guys support each other and play for one another feels good.

Because let's be honest: that hasn't always been the case in recent years in Montreal. And this isn't the first time we've talked about it, either.

The Canadiens are sticking together! pic.twitter.com/lS6KXuZTTp — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) March 30, 2026

It's part of the Canadiens' new culture.

The players are close to one another in the locker room, and it shows on the ice, too. Mess with one of our key players? Watch out… because you might get roughed up pretty bad if that happens.

And it just shows how much the guys are willing to stand up for each other.

That aspect is important in a sports locker room: players need to be ready to protect each other if something happens on the ice or the field, and that can go a long way in a team's results, too.

When everyone is on the same page and when all the guys want to move forward together, it can be dangerous.

And that's exactly what we're seeing in Montreal right now.

In a nutshell

– Absolutely.

Habs captain Nick Suzuki yesterday on Jakub Dobes: “He's really finding his footing as a goalie in this league. He's been there for us every single time he's been in the net and made some unbelievable saves, again tonight when we didn't really have our best game.” “We knew we had… pic.twitter.com/AS1AJ0k5lC — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) March 30, 2026

– Wow.

The rush to the #StanleyCup Playoffs is on and these teams have been on a mission since the #WinterOlympics. pic.twitter.com/KEpTZVHw2e — NHL (@NHL) March 30, 2026

– Oops.

On top of that, Cal Raleigh was struck out 10 times in his first 15 at-bats to start the season! pic.twitter.com/0Opylm0cxr — RDS (@RDSca) March 30, 2026

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