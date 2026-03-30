Bobby Witt Jr.: Kauffman Stadium isn’t at the top of his list of favorite stadiums

Bobby Witt Jr. is not only a crowd favorite in Kansas City, but he's just as popular with baseball fans around the world. He's incredibly talented and has a natural charisma.

Like many elite players, both current and former, Junior (as the Royals' play-by-play announcer likes to call him) often finds himself in lighthearted interview situations. After all, fans love to learn more about their heroes.

When asked to name his top 5 favorite ballparks to play in, the Royals' No. 7 gave a classic—yet surprising—answer.

Bobby Witt Jr.'s Top 5 ballparks to play at: 1. Fenway Park

2. Wrigley Field

3. Yankee Stadium

4. Kauffman Stadium

5. Globe Life Field (via @See_Hendo) pic.twitter.com/JAqvrdhd3M — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) March 29, 2026

Kauffman Stadium doesn't make the top spot

Here is his Top 5:

Fenway Park Wrigley Field Yankee Stadium Kauffman Stadium Globe Life Field

Like many MLB players, Bobby Witt Jr. has a soft spot for historic ballparks. Ask any athlete who has recently worn an MLB uniform, and most of them will tell you pretty much the same thing: Fenway or Wrigley, in that order or not. Why Boston's stadium first? Witt Jr. was a Red Sox fan when he was young! Born in 2000, he grew up during the team's glory years.

You have to experience it to understand it, but attending a game at one of these two stadiums on a beautiful summer day is simply magical. Time stands still. You can feel that there's something legendary about the experience. Witt Jr. understands this well. Plus, he has the privilege of living it right in the thick of the action and being the protagonist of the story unfolding live!

Admittedly, having opened in April 2009, Yankee Stadium isn't a historic stadium. However, Yankee Stadium is still Yankee Stadium, and it's only natural that players love playing there. Especially left-handed power hitters, thanks to the right-field fence—but that's another story.

Of course, the 25-year-old wasn't going to leave out his own stadium, the good old Kauffman Stadium. The term fits perfectly, as “The K,” as it's nicknamed, is the fifth-oldest stadium in the Majors. Witt Jr. was thus well-served by having been drafted by the Royals back in the day.

Finally, to round out his top 5, the subject of this article made a sentimental choice and selected the Texas Rangers' stadium. Remember, he grew up in that part of the country. Texas is his home.

Too bad he never had the chance to play at the Olympic Stadium in Montreal!

Created by humans, assisted by AI.