The Dodgers’ owner understands the need for a salary cap

The Dodgers are building a dynasty. They've won three times since 2020, including in each of the last two seasons.

Shohei Ohtani's contract has allowed the franchise to take it to the next level. The team is raking in money hand over fist and isn't exactly afraid to spend it.

Revenues are massive, spending is out of control, and the wins keep coming. This could lead to a lockout in an attempt to level the playing field.

And you know what? The Dodgers' owner (Mark Walter) understands the idea of having a salary cap so that everyone has a chance and so that parity is more prevalent in the sport.

Of course, it's surprising to hear the club's controlling shareholder—who makes the decision to spend so much—speak this way. After all, that's exactly what many baseball fans criticize him for.

But at the same time, when Dave Roberts said the same thing in recent months, it was clear he was speaking partly on behalf of the team.

My sense is that the Dodgers know that even with a salary cap, their farm system and the fact that the best players will want to keep playing in L.A. are factors that would ensure the Dodgers would still be good.

And if they can spend less to get there… why get in the way of the other 28 owners (Steve Cohen probably isn't in favor of the salary cap) on this pet issue?

Created by humans, assisted by AI.