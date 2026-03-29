Samuel Montembeault ranks among the NHL’s top goalies over their last 10 games

Samuel Montembeault is no longer part of the Habs' plans. At least, he's not part of them for now.

Yesterday, he took part in practice, but even though the Habs are in Carolina today, they've decided to stick with Dobes as Jacob Fowler's backup. Monty no longer has the team's confidence.

Yet he's one of the best goalies in the NHL over their last 10 games. Your brain isn't playing tricks on you: you read that right.

And that's one of the reasons why you have to take advanced stats with a grain of salt. Facts are facts, but the human eye tells us he's terrible.

He's been giving up soft goals lately. He's not playing with confidence either, and that doesn't show up in the advanced stats.

The Quebec native has a 3.43 goals-against average this season and a save percentage of .872. You don't need a degree in statistics to see that he's not playing up to the standard of an NHL goaltender.

However, Money Puck's advanced stats show that over his last 10 games—dating back to December 30 against the Florida Panthers—Monty isn't all that bad, in fact, even though he ranks third among goalies in projected goals.

He ranks in the top 11 for saves above projection (4.8) and in the top 17 for saves above projection per 60 minutes.

On the flip side, he's tied for 10th in goals allowed over his last 10 games… That's why I say we have to take advanced stats with a grain of salt. There's a reason he's not playing anymore…

Jakub Dobes looks very good in terms of saves, too.

In a nutshell

– It's official.

OFFICIAL: We have signed forward Porter Martone to a three-year entry-level contract. https://t.co/dODZsHdwhf — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) March 29, 2026

– Big news in the world of F1.

Four-time Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen has hinted that he might leave the pinnacle of motorsports… Details: https://t.co/E79QT53F15 pic.twitter.com/bnbuHIIKTb — RDS (@RDSca) March 29, 2026

– Fracture for Artyom Levshunov.

Artyom Levshunov suffered a fracture in his left hand Tuesday against the NYI and played through it for two games, Blashill said. After further imaging, he's now out of the lineup. Timeline to be determined. — Ben Pope (@BenPopeCST) March 29, 2026

– It's off to a strong start.

– Stay tuned.