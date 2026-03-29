Next year, Nick Suzuki and Lane Hutson will cost less than Kirill Kaprizov

Kent Hughes and Jeff Gordon have done an excellent job since joining the Canadiens.

In just a few years, the Canadiens' front office has built a competitive team that should be among the NHL's elite for years to come.

However, one of the most impressive aspects of the Hughes-Gordon duo is their management of player contracts since taking office, as they've managed to sign the team's core players through at least 2030 at below-average salaries.

Anthony Desaulniers provides a good example of this excellent roster management by the front office in this post.

Nick Suzuki ($7.875M)

24-64-88

Lane Hutson ($8.85M*)

11-60-71

Total: $16.725M

35-124-159 Kirill Kaprizov ($17M*)

39-42-81 *Starting next year. — Anthony Desaulniers (@Anthodezo) March 29, 2026

Next season, Nick Suzuki and Lane Hutson will earn less, with respective salaries of $7.875 million and $8.85 million, compared to Kirill Kaprizov's $17 million.

One could argue that Kaprizov is a better player than Suzuki (even though the latter has more points this year) or Hutson, but I don't think anyone in their right mind would take Kaprizov over both Suzuki AND Hutson on their team.

The combined impact of the two Habs players is greater than that of the Wild forward (or any other NHL superstars), in my opinion.

We're really seeing two completely different mindsets.

In the long run, the Wild will have to sacrifice depth to afford a player like Kaprizov, and it will be difficult for the team to remain a contender for major honors for several years once salary cap realities catch up with them.

In comparison, the Canadiens have secured their core under contract for at least the next few seasons while ensuring they've created a team culture where players are willing to take less money to play in Montreal.

It's truly incredible the culture that Kent Hughes and Jeff Gordon have built with the Habs. We've occasionally seen a player sign at a discount with his team to help make it more competitive, but to my knowledge, having a core group of players who agree to take less money to play together is unprecedented.

And it's very promising for the future.

In a nutshell

– Michigan scores on the penalty kill.

Garrett Schifsky with a shorty! pic.twitter.com/CDCU3W85p9 — Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) March 29, 2026

– Good news!

Jakub Dobeš IS okay! https://t.co/lmOVCJs0MM — Jason Gold (@JayGold85) March 29, 2026

– Interest in TJ Hughes.