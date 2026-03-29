MLB in Brief: Jacob deGrom Is on the Mending Path | A Sad Story

Jacob deGrom is on the mend

He hopes to pitch this week.

Jacob deGrom said his neck feels “much better” today. He threw from 120 feet, which he couldn't do yesterday. He still feels some discomfort, but he's hopeful he'll be able to start in Baltimore this week. — kennedi landry (@kennlandry) March 29, 2026

And that's one

Alex Bregman hit his first home run in Chicago.

Alex Bregman crushes his first homer as a Cub! (Via: @MLB)

pic.twitter.com/FqfWexX5NW — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) March 29, 2026

Speaking of Chicago: Munetaka Murakami is doing just as well.

MUNETAKA MURAKAMI HAS DONE IT AGAIN 3 GAMES. 3 HOME RUNS TO START HIS MLB CAREER!! pic.twitter.com/P8T3l15iiI — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) March 29, 2026

Spencer Strider back soon?

Possible.

Sad story

Dominic Smith lost his mother.

Dom Smith's walk-off grand slam had some extra emotion behind it. His mother passed away just 13 days ago after a battle with cancer. pic.twitter.com/w2AGGXmWuI — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) March 29, 2026

A matter of respect

The Frontier League's No. 2 is learning French.

Matt Shepardson could serve as an inspiration to Air Canada CEO Michael Rousseau. The number two player in the Frontier League of independent baseball just spent a week in Quebec City learning French. “It's a matter of respect,” he tells me.https://t.co/meQYWe9xOu — Mikaël Lalancette (@MikLalancette) March 29, 2026

Created by humans, assisted by AI.