MLB in Brief: Jacob deGrom Is on the Mending Path | A Sad Story

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: Jacob deGrom Is on the Mending Path | A Sad Story
Credit: TSN

Jacob deGrom is on the mend

He hopes to pitch this week.

And that's one

Alex Bregman hit his first home run in Chicago.

Speaking of Chicago: Munetaka Murakami is doing just as well.

Spencer Strider back soon?

Possible.

Sad story

Dominic Smith lost his mother.

A matter of respect

The Frontier League's No. 2 is learning French.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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