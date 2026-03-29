MLB in Brief: Jacob deGrom Is on the Mending Path | A Sad Story
Jacob deGrom is on the mend
He hopes to pitch this week.
Jacob deGrom said his neck feels “much better” today. He threw from 120 feet, which he couldn't do yesterday.
He still feels some discomfort, but he's hopeful he'll be able to start in Baltimore this week.
— kennedi landry (@kennlandry) March 29, 2026
And that's one
Alex Bregman hit his first home run in Chicago.
Alex Bregman crushes his first homer as a Cub!
(Via: @MLB)
pic.twitter.com/FqfWexX5NW
— Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) March 29, 2026
Speaking of Chicago: Munetaka Murakami is doing just as well.
MUNETAKA MURAKAMI HAS DONE IT AGAIN
3 GAMES. 3 HOME RUNS TO START HIS MLB CAREER!!
— Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) March 29, 2026
Spencer Strider back soon?
Possible.
Coming to Atlanta, Spencer Strider @Braves | #BravesCountry
https://t.co/iXax8hx4iO pic.twitter.com/cdkGcOouNm
— MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM (@MLBNetworkRadio) March 29, 2026
Sad story
Dominic Smith lost his mother.
Dom Smith's walk-off grand slam had some extra emotion behind it.
His mother passed away just 13 days ago after a battle with cancer. pic.twitter.com/w2AGGXmWuI
— Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) March 29, 2026
A matter of respect
The Frontier League's No. 2 is learning French.
Matt Shepardson could serve as an inspiration to Air Canada CEO Michael Rousseau.
The number two player in the Frontier League of independent baseball just spent a week in Quebec City learning French. “It's a
matter of respect,” he tells me.https://t.co/meQYWe9xOu
— Mikaël Lalancette (@MikLalancette) March 29, 2026
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