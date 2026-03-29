Michael Hage is headed to the Frozen Four

Vincent Larue
Michael Hage is headed to the Frozen Four
Credit: X

Michael Hage will have to wait a little longer before arriving in Montreal.

The Canadiens will have to wait… a little longer.

Thanks to a 4-3 victory today over the University of Minnesota, the University of Michigan has advanced in the NCAA tournament and will now compete in the Frozen Four.

And it's starting to feel like a long wait.

Because while Hage keeps winning in the U.S., back in Montreal, we're winging it. Josh Anderson's absence hurts (really hurts) to the point where Arber Xhekaj found himself… on the wing on the fourth line.

Yes, you read that right.

Because a defenseman is being used as a forward. In the middle of the playoff race, that's not normal.

Meanwhile, Hage has been dominating the NCAA since the start of the season. The Canadiens' first-round pick is one of the top scorers in college hockey and is proving he's already capable of creating offense at a high level.

And that's exactly what the Canadiens need right now.

The timing is frustrating, but logical. As long as Michigan wins, Hage stays. And with a spot in the Frozen Four secured, his journey will continue for a while longer. The Final Four of college hockey will take place in Las Vegas from April 9–11.

In other words: no immediate reinforcement for Montreal.

But let's be honest…

When your team is trying out Xhekaj on the wing, it might be a sign that a guy like Hage already has a spot in the lineup.

The Canadiens are looking elsewhere. Hage, meanwhile, keeps winning. Even though he didn't play in the third period. That's surely due to the injury that kept him out of his team's last game.

And for now, that's what matters. For Michael Hage, even if it delays his arrival in Montreal, this appearance at the Frozen Four represents an excellent experience for his development before making the leap to the big leagues.


In a nutshell

– Wow!

– Impressive.

– The Lightning win.

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