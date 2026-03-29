John Tortorella is back in the NHL

It appears that the Golden Knights' management was no longer satisfied with Bruce Cassidy's performance, as they decided to fire their coach with only eight games remaining.

And surprise, surprise—John Tortorella is replacing him behind the bench.

The Vegas Golden Knights have relieved Bruce Cassidy of his duties as head coach. John Tortorella has been named head coach.#VegasBornhttps://t.co/TSTwVqXlbQ — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) March 29, 2026

This marks yet another return to the NHL for the 67-year-old coach, whom many believed had seen his career come to an end.

The decision may come as a surprise at this point in the season, as Vegas currently sits in third place in the Pacific Division.

Yes, the team isn't performing up to expectations—many saw them as a contender for the championship—but it isn't a bad season either.

Especially since Cassidy, who had been with the Knights since 2022, won the Stanley Cup in his first season at the helm.

For Tortorella, this will be the sixth team he has coached.

The Knights' management is no doubt hoping that a new coach will help the team secure a playoff spot and go deep this spring.

However, it will be interesting to see how the players react to Tortorella's arrival, as he's known for running the team with an iron fist and doesn't hesitate to publicly criticize his players when things aren't going well.

In short, his arrival could very well create more problems than it solves, but we'll see how that plays out in the coming weeks.

In a nutshell

– I like the idea.

It takes injuries to finally try him on offense. I've been wanting to see this experiment for so long #CH pic.twitter.com/H2AQ7nxhwY — Stephane Leroux (@StephRDSJunior) March 29, 2026

– What a shot!

THE CAPTAIN GETS US STARTED IN COLUMBUS pic.twitter.com/Fzw1cIKypF — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 29, 2026

– Columbus doubles its lead.

The Jackets come out of a CANNON (get it ) vs the Bruins and are up 2-0 in a HUGE Eastern Conference playoff race game pic.twitter.com/Oj4DInVRxN — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) March 29, 2026

– Things are heating up!