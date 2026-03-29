Impressive performance: the CH’s second line silenced the critics

The Montreal Canadiens secured another big win last night with a 4-1 victory over the Nashville Predators.

This marks the Habs' fourth straight win, giving them a strong start to their five-game road trip, which continues tonight against the Carolina Hurricanes at 5 p.m.

It was a game that seemed very easy last night for the Habs, as everyone did their job well.

However, there are still some players who deserve extra recognition: the three guys who make up the Bleu Blanc Rouge's second line.

Alex Newhook, Oliver Kapanen, and Ivan Demidov were excellent last night after facing criticism in recent days and weeks due to their lackluster performances.

Many fans and analysts were concerned to see the second line fade so much from one game to the next, as people began to wonder how the Habs would fare leading up to and during the playoffs with just one strong line.

But ultimately, Newhook, Kapanen, and Demidov bounced back last night and proved they could contribute as well, as they each recorded a goal and an assist in the win.

| | Alex Newhook (11)

| Ivan Demidov (40)

| Oliver Kapanen (15)

| Nashville Predators ️ | Mar. 28, 2026 pic.twitter.com/J9youtIRuy — Canadiens (@habsvidsroom) March 29, 2026

This is an excellent performance from this trio, and it's truly reassuring for the road ahead, given that the Canadiens will increasingly need contributions from everyone.

And in the past week, that's exactly what happened, as the Habs' depth allowed the team to pick up crucial points in the standings without always relying on the top line at all costs.

The Habs have one of the best first lines in the NHL, but as the playoffs approach, they absolutely need talented depth capable of stepping up at any moment.

So this is a nice confidence boost for the second line, for the whole team, and for the fans.

Confidence bolstered for Demidov, Kapanen, Newhook, Fowler, and others.

Right on time. The Canadiens need everyone from this point forward https://t.co/UcRdo2YF2R — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) March 29, 2026

Now, what else stands out to me from this game?

1. Jacob Fowler did a great job

Even though a very unlucky fluke cost him the shutout, Fowler was excellent, stopping 23 of the Preds' 24 shots, which allowed the Habs to take the lead and never look back.

The 21-year-old goaltender is fulfilling his role perfectly, occasionally serving as backup to Jakub Dobes, and he's doing a great job.

He inspires confidence and gives the Habs a very good chance to win whenever he's in net.

2. A 45th for Caufield

Once again, Cole Caufield managed to score a goal on a Saturday night, bringing his total to 20 in 21 Saturday games this season.

Cole Caufield has 20 goals in 21 Saturday games this season Cole Caufield has 20 goals in 21 Saturday games this season#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/kVpWBAFgXx — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) March 29, 2026

It's worth noting that Caufield could have scored far more than just one goal last night, given all the chances he had—including one that hit the post—but in the end, what matters is that he remains consistent.

He needs five goals in ten games to reach the 50-goal mark.

3. 16:13 of ice time for Jayden Struble

The Habs' #47 is becoming increasingly comfortable within the Tricolore's defensive corps and is making sure he stays in the lineup.

He's playing more and more minutes, which isn't a good sign at all for Arber Xhekaj.

Struble played his sixth consecutive game last night, and all signs point to him staying in the lineup, as Martin St-Louis is placing more and more trust in him.

The 24-year-old defenseman also earned the “Wolf Hat” for his performance last night.

Two points before heading to Carolina Taking two points to Carolina#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/cYQVIS8M1R — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) March 29, 2026

The Canadiens will be back in action tonight at 5 p.m. against the Hurricanes in Carolina.

In a Nutshell

– Incredible.

Antonelli (Mercedes) wins the Japanese Grand Prix, becoming the youngest leader in World Championship history https://t.co/vaocryqd0Y — TVA Sports (@TVASports) March 29, 2026

– Here are the standings after three races.

DRIVER STANDINGS (after three rounds) Antonelli takes the lead, Piastri moves up six spots to 6th #F1 #JapaneseGP pic.twitter.com/c6nGzp0fxd — Formula 1 (@F1) March 29, 2026

– Well done.

Yesterday, the Guardians' rookie hit his fourth home run of the season. https://t.co/dmFzM7zt2z — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) March 29, 2026

– Read this.