Fans must pay $250 for the Tkachuk brothers’ autographs

Next Tuesday night, the Senators will visit the Panthers.

Brady Tkachuk will take advantage of his trip to Florida to join his brother for an autograph signing session in celebration of Team USA's victory at the Olympics.

And as Stu Cowan points out in this post, it's certainly not cheap—you'll have to shell out $100, in Uncle Sam's money, for a single autograph from Brady.

The Tkachuk brothers will be together in Florida on Monday with the Senators playing the Panthers on Tuesday night and will be cashing in on Olympic gold medals by selling autographs. Matthew Tkachuk is earning $9.5 million U.S. this season and Brady is earning $8.2 million U.S. pic.twitter.com/xSvfIwemeK — Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) March 28, 2026

If you prefer Matthew, you have to pay $50 more, while his autograph costs $150, and if you want a personalized message, you'd have to pay an additional 75% for up to three words.

That's a pricey letter!

By the way, I find it a bit odd that Brady's autograph is cheaper; I understand he's not a local player, but he's just as important a member of the U.S. team as his brother.

Finally, if you want to take a photo with the two Tkachuk brothers and their gold medal, you'll have to budget an extra $250—unless you opt for the $1,000 VIP package.

Let's just say that's a lot of money for a fan who wants to meet their idols, and even though many athletes do this kind of autograph session, in the context of an Olympic victory, it's more common.

Even though these are the players who won the gold medal, this is something that, in my opinion, should be shared with the public.

I don't know if the proceeds will go to a charitable cause, but I feel like it would be appropriate if they did. The event is organized by Palm Beach Autographs, a store specializing in sports memorabilia that often holds these kinds of autograph sessions with various athletes.

Let's just say it's money the brothers don't need, especially since, as Cowen points out, Matthew will earn $9.5 million this season and Brady, $8.2 million.

This does nothing to help the reputation for individualism among the U.S. team's players since the Olympics, with several controversies ranging from the team's interactions with fans to the story of Jack Hughes' game-winning goal, not to mention a controversial visit to the White House.

As I said, many athletes (and other celebrities) hold autograph sessions like this for similar amounts, but it seems to me that more than a month after the victory, it would have been a nice gift to offer the fans and a good public relations move for Team USA.

In a nutshell

– Michael Hage will play as the 13th forward.

Michael Hage will play for Michigan, but is listed as the 7th forward. It's a big deal for Michigan that he's available. His status was questionable as of yesterday—he skated but didn't take full practice reps. The lines remain the same as against Bentley, with that exception. pic.twitter.com/hOmHoQyVEG — Matthew Auchincloss (@matthew_auch) March 29, 2026

– Ready for a comeback?

ATLNH: Crosby will travel with the Penshttps://t.co/QjLd2NJDYg — RDS (@RDSca) March 29, 2026

– Rangers win.

SUNDAY AFTERNOON W. pic.twitter.com/gNhCX3yRu3 — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) March 29, 2026

– Signing alert.

OFFICIAL: We have signed forward Porter Martone to a three-year entry-level contract. https://t.co/dODZsHdwhf — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) March 29, 2026

– Third straight win.

– A strong rotation.