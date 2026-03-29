Arber Xhekaj could remain in the starting lineup for several games

Some evenings go unnoticed… and others raise an eyebrow.

Tonight's game clearly falls into the second category.

Because seeing Arber Xhekaj on offense is no ordinary sight.

With Josh Anderson out, the Canadiens had options. But instead of inserting a natural forward like Patrik Laine, Martin St-Louis decided to go with a physical defenseman. And not just any defenseman.

Xhekaj. But not to play as the seventh defenseman. Rather, to be a winger on the fourth line.

A choice that really speaks volumes about how management views Laine.

After the game against the Canes, Arber Xhekaj made no secret of the fact that he just wanted to play hockey, regardless of the position.

“I told Martin [St-Louis] that if he needed me up front, I could go… I was just really happy to be back playing with the guys.” – Arber Xhekaj

That's the Habs' culture.

And you could feel it. He had energy, lots of energy, and it showed in his shifts. Xhekaj kept it simple: hit, go to the net, create chaos. In short, exactly what the Habs were looking for in a supporting role.

And it certainly wasn't perfect; he admitted it himself, citing a few tougher shifts, one in particular. On that shift, he seemed completely lost in his zone for over two minutes.

I'm referring to the shift where he was bogged down in his zone and confused about his assignments. — Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) March 29, 2026

Still, he got the job done and brought something that few players in the current lineup can offer.

But the real punchline lies elsewhere.

Because while Xhekaj was cruising up front, Laine was watching from the press box. And that's a pretty clear message from the coach.

Clearly, St-Louis preferred a guy capable of charging, hitting, and applying pressure, rather than a slower player who doesn't apply much pressure. It's a choice of identity, but also a way to reward a player willing to do what's asked of him, regardless of the role.

Martin St-Louis hinted that this might not be a one-off experiment.

“With his speed and size, he can create pressure with his forechecking and disrupt the defensemen.” – Martin St-Louis

We're not talking about turning Xhekaj into a top-6 winger, but rather as an occasional option to shake things up and add a physical dimension to the offense. Some fans have been calling for this for several years.

This decision sends a clear message to the locker room.

In a nutshell

– Read more.

He hopes to pitch this week. https://t.co/JWWYk32xHe — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) March 29, 2026

– Porter Martone arrives in Philadelphia.

– Wow!

Duke is now the ONLY No. 1 seed to lose after leading by 15+ at halftime UCONN STUNS DUKE pic.twitter.com/n7KkVoTmFk — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) March 29, 2026

– Impressive.