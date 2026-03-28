Top 15 CH Prospects | Spring Edition: The Pipeline Reflects a Well-Planned Rebuilding Effort

So, now that we've ranked Juraj Slafkovsky and Lane Hutson, as promised, we're back this week with our spring ranking of the Habs' top 15 prospects!

This is our first comprehensive ranking since the fall.

To present everything in a single post and in a more coherent way, I've decided to organize the ranking by dividing the players into thirds.

As always, we won't be focusing on “best available talent,” but rather on assessing the anticipated importance of these players within the organization.

We'll therefore be focusing more on the “most valuable player” approach.

Finally, this tiered ranking won't just serve to rank individuals: it may help shed a little more light on the “formula” behind the Habs' rebuild—a careful mix of draft picks based on talent, character, and organizational needs.

Tier 1: Ivan Demidov is in a class of his own Tier 1:is in a class of his own

Placing Demidov alone in his tier is not merely an aesthetic choice. Demidov is capable of bringing about a structural improvement to the organization, just as was the case with Slafkovsky and Hutson. It's exactly as if you were replacing a 2×4 column in your house with a steel column.

This type of player is rare. He is not simply a productive forward, but a player who changes the pace of the game and the way opposing defenses must adapt. He adds to the team's overall creativity.

With 54 points in 71 games at ages 19–20 (on track for 62 points), he fits the profile of a future elite player—slightly more talented than Slafkovsky, but with a style that brings him closer to the Kaprizovs and Kucherovs, as we've already noted.

Just for fun, let's recall that at 19, Kucherov was in the QMJHL and that at 20, he had to settle for 18 points in 52 games in Tampa Bay.

For his part, at the same age, Kaprizov had a 40-point season in 46 games in the KHL, before racking up 51 points in 55 games upon his arrival in Minnesota at… age 23.

Most experts still expect Demidov to become the Canadiens' best forward, THE star player.

Ivan Demidov out there playing with his food pic.twitter.com/zPN5GqftnY — William Dubé (@williamdube_) March 25, 2026

But, unlike other teams relying on this type of elite player, he won't have to carry the load alone. The gap between him and the trio of superstars—Suzuki, Caufield, and Slafkovsky—won't be that wide, and the next group of five players will also be able to support him, both offensively and defensively.



Tier 2: Home of Future Stars?

Tier 2: Home of Future Stars?

The second tier—Michael Hage (2), Alexander Zharovsky (3), Jakub Dobeš (4), Jacob Fowler (5), and David Reinbacher (6)—likely forms the core of Montreal's pipeline; raw talent that remains largely untapped.

What stands out here is the diversity of profiles.

At 6'2” and over 200 lbs at age 19, Hage boasts an advantageous physique, top-end speed, hands, a shot, vision, and offensive intelligence well above average.

In addition to his undeniable talent and ability to play center, his deep love for the Canadiens and the city of Montreal makes him a poor candidate for a trade.

We still expect him to make an immediate impact from his very first games with the Habs, much like Caufield did in 2021.

And those first games will likely come very soon. It's all pretty exciting…

For his part, Alexander Zharovsky, also listed at 6'2”, is undoubtedly continuing to make many scouts regret their decisions with his 42-point output in 59 games at age 18-19 in the KHL. A “light” version of Demidov—just a bit less dynamic, but still with a very high ceiling. A comparison that's reminiscent of the one between Lane Hutson and his brother Cole. Cole is just a slightly less dynamic version of Lane; he's not a completely different player.

THE HANDS ON THIS KID What a save by #GoHabsGo prospect Alexander Zharovsky #SAL #GagarinCupPlayoffs HC Salavat pic.twitter.com/KJz7on1xb4 — Hockey News Hub (@HockeyNewsHub) March 25, 2026

If nothing changes, he should make his NHL debut next spring.

That said, if the Canadiens want to acquire a forward with a different style to add to their top 6—a player who's less about finesse and more about grit, like Matthew Knies, for example—Zharovsky could become a very attractive trade chip.

Then there's the million-dollar question: who between Dobeš and Fowler will become the organization's true No. 1?

For now, I'm giving Dobeš the benefit of the doubt, and I'm taking a cautious approach when it comes to young goalies: a bird in the hand is worth two in the bush. The Czech, selected 136th overall in 2020—a holdover from the Bergevin/Timmins era—will already be 25 in May (!) and is just entering his prime as a goaltender.

At 6'4”, 215 lbs, he is the tallest and strongest goaltender in the entire organization. His footwork is sensational, and his overall technique has been improving week by week since goaltending coach Marco Marciano was promoted to Montreal.

If the Canadiens, in a future that remains very unclear, were to prefer Fowler (much like Price was preferred over Halak in 2010), Dobeš—likely one of the top five rookies in the NHL this season—is doing exactly what he needs to do to increase his value.

But Dobeš, much more physically imposing than Halak, seems to have both skates firmly planted on the ice at the Bell Centre for the foreseeable future.

As for Fowler, he defied the odds this year by finishing the season with the big club. Is his potential greater than Dobeš's? Probably. He is, at the very least, technically superior. But he often looks smaller in his net and will need to continue his development if he wants to “push aside” the other…

In any case—everyone can have their favorite—the Habs are already banking on two young goalies with the potential to be very good #1s and equipped with the kind of character needed to perform in a big market.

All of this comes at a pretty high price… Goaltending has once again become a strength of the organization, and let's not forget that there are still players like Volokhin, Radkov, Cournoyer, etc., in the system…

In sixth place, we'd find David Reinbacher, still developing in Laval. Everything has been said about him lately. With Struble's convincing performances alongside Hutson, we're less and less convinced that Reinbacher will get his first call-up with the Habs this season.

But at 21, we can still expect him to be part of the top 4 alongside Hutson or Matheson in the foreseeable future. He remains an attractive trade chip if the Canadiens ever want to acquire a more experienced right-handed defenseman.

In short, the five players in this second tier all possess fairly good, if not very good, trade value. But before long, they could also become true pillars who will inject even more talent into the club, in addition to adding some big bodies.

Ultimately, they will all represent significant improvements over the players who recently occupied the “spots” intended for them. That's how an organization progresses.

Tier 3: Intriguing Depth Tier 3: Intriguing Depth

In the third tier—Bryce Pickford (7), Oliver Kapanen (8), and Adam Engström (9)—we find what could be called “intriguing depth.”

Pickford embodies a rarity here: a right-handed defenseman who has been dominant this season in the WHL, possessing a major-league wrist shot and an impressive offensive IQ. Far from perfect defensively, but there's no rush. He can learn the ropes in Laval, perhaps as early as this spring—we'll see… That said, the Habs might also be tempted to trade this asset for an even more “profitable” option…

Kapanen, for his part, represents continuity. Already capable of producing in the NHL, he has performed very well as the center on the second line this season. He has a very interesting knack around the net that could eventually serve his team even better on a third line alongside solid players like Newhook, Dach, or Bolduc.

The other option remains to include him in a trade for a bigger fish. But there's no rush on that front.

Finally, Engström adds even more of that modern defensive mobility. He actively participates in zone clearances and the transition game in Laval and is, according to many, one of—if not THE—best defenseman in the AHL this season. He could already play in the NHL without any problem, perhaps even within the top four of certain teams.

Of course, with Hutson and Matheson on the roster, it's quite possible that Engström could be traded to diversify the defensive profiles a bit. But it might be Carrier (or someone else) who packs his bags, since the left-handed Engström excels on the right side. We'll see…

In short, it's hard to say whether the players in this third tier—two of whom were drafted by Bergevin and Timmins—will all have long careers in Montreal, as they're already competing with players who have higher potential. But all three represent excellent second- and third-round draft picks, making them look more like late first-round selections.

Tier 4: “Identity” and a hint of talent Tier 4: “Identity” and a hint of talent

The fourth tier—L.J. Mooney (10), Logan Sawyer (11), Owen Protz (12), Florian Xhekaj (13), Owen Beck (14), Vinzenz Rohrer (15)—reflects a significant shift in category.

Here, the dominant criterion is no longer potential, but the “identity” these six players can bring to the bottom of the lineup.

Quietly, with 30 points in 34 games, L.J. Mooney had a superb first season at the University of Minnesota. We also saw his energy and dynamism with the U.S. team over the holidays. Mooney, who dominated at the development camp last July, remains a key X-factor in this group. Here's one who, like Connor Garland or Alex Newhook, could one day provide solid secondary production on a third line.

Without making too much noise, Logan Sawyer (78th, 2024) had a very solid sophomore season at Providence College (28 points in 35 games), slipping in between two fairly “big names —John Mustard (Chicago, 67th, 2024) and Roger McQueen (Anaheim, 10th, 2025)—to finish second in team scoring. A feisty prospect capable of contributing down the line.

Logan Sawyer brings Providence back into the game! He scores, then assists on his team's second goal, cutting Quinnipiac's lead to 3-2. #GoHabsGopic.twitter.com/b12jlooY3c — Podcast La Relève (@PodcastLaReleve) March 26, 2026

With his team eliminated from the NCAA tournament, the Canadiens must now decide whether to offer him a contract with Laval to finish the season and officially leave the college ranks.

Speaking of contracts, Owen Protz, 6'2”, 207 lbs, has just signed his with the organization that drafted him 102nd overall in 2024. Here's a player who brings genuine defensive awareness and a physical presence to the blue line. It's not out of the question that we'll see him in Laval this spring… Perhaps the future sixth defenseman—robust and reliable, the type the organization has seemed to be looking for all season…

Xhekaj is all about toughness and intimidation, and thanks to his unique style, he's positioning himself as the top offensive prospect joining the Rocket. But let's not underestimate his top speed and his offensive and defensive skills—though he still needs to improve his consistency from game to game. We actually expected to see more of him in Montreal this year, but the team opted instead for less physical options in Texier and Danault…

Owen Beck hasn't made much of an impact since joining the Rocket in the fall of 2024 and during his few stints in Montreal. However, he isn't being entrusted with major offensive responsibilities with the Rocket; the Canadiens are developing him to become a fast, combative, and reliable fourth-line center capable of killing penalties. He is still viewed, in theory, as the long-term replacement for Jake Evans…

The tenacious Vinzenz Rohrer (12 points in 41 games) is another player who hasn't seen the offensive progress expected of him in Switzerland with a Zurich team that relies on a few big names (Andrighetto, Malgin). But as with Beck, we'll be very satisfied if Rohrer becomes a “dog-on-a-bone” type of player. We expect to see him in Laval next fall, having signed a three-year contract with the Habs last summer.

These fourth-line players have one thing in common: their role is already clear. We have a pretty good idea of what they can become in an NHL lineup, a league they will almost certainly reach sooner or later.

One question remains, however: will they be able to become better options than the current ones for these spots?

That's not so certain…

Honorable mentions : the inescapable unpredictability…

Finally, the honorable mentions—Yevgeni Volokhin, Tyler Thorpe, and Jared Davidson—serve as a reminder of a fundamental truth: development is never entirely predictable.

Volokhin, dominant in the VHL, could emerge as a surprise in goal.

Thorpe and Davidson, with the Laval Rocket, are heading toward later-round trajectories as 12th or 13th forwards, or future “journeymen.”

Davidson has an NHL-caliber shot, good hockey sense, and plenty of grit. He just needs to work on his skating

The giant Thorpe will need time and, he too, better skating. But he also has a pretty good shot and some offensive flair.

Conclusion: The present is exciting, the future is promising

It's clear that even after the graduations of huge prospects like Slafkovsky and Hutson, who are already playing like superstars, there's still plenty of talent in the Habs' young system. There's also a near absence of “gaps” or organizational needs.

This is what sets the Habs apart from several other rebuilding teams in recent years, such as Ottawa and Detroit.

With a young core in place and a prospect pool that still ranks among the best in the league, the Canadiens have everything they need to make a splash over the next decade.

The foundations of a potential “modern dynasty,” capable of winning a few championships during this period, are in place.

But, keeping in mind that they'll have the Ducks and/or the Sharks hot on their heels…