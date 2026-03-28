Season tickets at the Bell Centre will (really) not be given away

With the end of the NHL regular season approaching, teams are starting to gear up for the playoffs. The clubs that will be participating (or that have a good chance of participating) are increasingly beginning, for example, to announce ticket prices for home games.

We saw the Sabres do this earlier this week… and we noticed that the prices will be quite affordable. Well done.

Of course, in Montreal, we were waiting to see what it would look like at the Bell Centre. And earlier today, Stu Cowan unveiled ticket prices for season ticket holders.

And what we see is that we're a long way from the prices in Buffalo. In the first round, for example, the cheapest ticket will be $130… and the most expensive will be $676. Keep in mind that in Buffalo, a ticket equivalent to a seat in the red section will cost $82 (US)… while at the Bell Centre, it will be between $323 and $484 (CAD).

And we can expect ticket prices in Montreal to skyrocket once tickets hit the resale market.

It's also worth noting, unsurprisingly, that prices will rise as the team advances in the playoffs. In the finals, for example, the cheapest ticket would jump from $130 to $286.

And for the best seats, the base price will approach $1,500. Once again, it will be even more expensive on the resale market.

Obviously, this isn't necessarily a surprise, given that the Habs know people are willing to pay big bucks to attend games. The team has the luxury of being in a market that's crazy about hockey, and since demand is high for a limited supply, prices will be higher than in a smaller market.

But once again, when you look at ticket prices, you realize just how much more expensive a night at the Bell Centre is becoming. Let's see what prices will look like when the remaining individual tickets go on sale.

In a Nutshell

– What a goal by Matthew Tkachuk.

– Names to watch in Nashville.

Elliotte Friedman: Nashville is narrowing its list of GM candidates; In addition to the names already reported, others who have been approached include…St. Louis VP of Hockey Operations Peter Chiarelli and…Edmonton assistant GM Bill Scott. It's a wide net – Sportsnet (3/27) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) March 28, 2026

– He remains within the club's inner circle.