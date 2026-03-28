No. 2: The Red Wings aren’t done yet

It was a quiet Friday night in the National Hockey League yesterday, with only two games on the schedule.

Despite that, we were keeping a close eye on the night, especially for one game in particular.

Here is the recap of the night.

1. The Red Wings remain in the picture

With several heartbreaking losses in recent days, the Detroit Red Wings have slipped out of playoff contention and are now watching from the sidelines.

They seem to be heading straight for another playoff exclusion, but they haven't said their last word yet.

In fact, last night they faced the powerful Sabres in Buffalo and managed to pull off a 5-2 victory, thanks to a strong performance by Alex DeBrincat.

ALEX DEBRINCAT SCORES HIS 36TH GOAL OF THE SEASON RED WINGS LEAD 1-0 pic.twitter.com/XiHNMFmWod — (@the_det_times) March 27, 2026

It was an extremely important win for the Wings, who remain one point behind the New York Islanders and the final playoff spot.

They are tied with the Ottawa Senators, and both teams have a game in hand over the Islanders.

2. Sasha Boisvert drops the gloves in his second NHL game

The Chicago Blackhawks were on the road at Madison Square Garden last night to face the New York Rangers.

For once, the Rangers dominated at home and won 6-1.

However, that wasn't what caught everyone's attention in this game, as 20-year-old Quebec native Sasha Boisvert, fresh off his NHL debut, dropped the gloves.

Sacha Boisvert with his first career NHL fight in his second game. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/TiUahX39sJ — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) March 28, 2026

In his second game in the big leagues, the Quebec native is already trying to make his mark, as he went after the Rangers' Will Borgen.

It's a successful debut for Boisvert.

Overtime

– Here are the two results from yesterday.

The @DetroitRedWings and @NYRangers walk away with wins Friday as the Red Wings move within a point of the “playoff line” in the East.#NHLStats: https://t.co/3kV6maOCiw pic.twitter.com/LV2YDMebKv — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) March 28, 2026

– Here are yesterday's top scorers.

– On the schedule today in the NHL: 15 games.