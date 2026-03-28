Jakub Dobes’ Media Break: This Was the Last Straw

Earlier this week, it was announced that Jakub Dobes would not be speaking to the media for a little while. The goaltender, who is currently the team's starting netminder, will no longer be available to answer questions.

For how long? Good question.

So, for the past few days, the topic has been generating a bit of buzz. People are wondering what led to all this… and on the latest episode of Tellement Hockey, Marc Antoine Godin and Martin Leclerc revisited this story.

Basically, what we understand is that the mental health theory is completely false. It's simply that Dobes has made a few statements over the past few months that have caused a stir, and they want to avoid that happening again in the middle of the playoff race. It seems the request came from the goalie himself.

But according to Martin Leclerc, there was one specific incident that was the last straw: we're talking about his comments on Monday, when he mentioned that “unacceptable remarks” were made during the game between the Habs and the Islanders last Saturday. And since he said he wouldn't specify which team the player who made those comments plays for, it put his teammates in the spotlight.

And that was the last straw. I recommend listening to the full segment, which is already posted here:

It's worth noting that, according to Godin, Dobes has been reprimanded on more than one occasion for comments made to the media this season. It seems that in the past, he has rubbed not only team management the wrong way, but also his teammates.

Dobes isn't afraid to speak his mind, but it often ends up backfiring on him. And after a few situations like that this year, he simply wanted to take a step back.

It will be interesting to see if Dobes ends up changing his persona in front of the cameras over the next few years. We know he's candid and honest, but if he keeps getting called out for being himself, it wouldn't be particularly surprising to see him change.

I'm eager to see if this break will be a game-changer.

In a nutshell

– Speaking of Dobes.

Habs rookie Jakub Dobes has been one of the best goalies in the NHL since the Olympic break https://t.co/ejblm3i3u7 — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) March 28, 2026

– Note.

Adam Engstrom is back on the right side for today's game for Laval. Played on the right side last night against the Islanders. https://t.co/7xwFY9ILaQ — Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) March 28, 2026

– Facing the Habs will be a big test, says the Predators' coach.

Nashville Predators coach Andrew Brunette today on facing the Habs: “We're gonna get tested to the tenth degree here tonight with this team.” pic.twitter.com/r77y8TVxe9 — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) March 28, 2026

– Will Mr. Saturday Night score again tonight?

No caption needed No caption needed#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/H2TN1KHS2A — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) March 28, 2026

– Well done.

The “King of the Bumps” finished the final run of his illustrious career in the best possible way 🙌https://t.co/lOEnvOQYGs — TVA Sports (@TVASports) March 28, 2026

– Canada draws with Iceland.