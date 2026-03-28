Highlights from the game against Noah Dobson: Two standout performances for the Islanders

The trade involving right-handed defenseman Noah Dobson made headlines last summer in the National Hockey League.

The Montreal Canadiens established themselves as a major player by adding a top-tier 25-year-old defenseman to their roster, while the Islanders bolstered their prospect pool.

At the time, it was seen as a very fair deal that benefited both teams, and that assessment still holds true nine months later.

Indeed, when you look at the situation from both sides, you see two teams that are benefiting greatly from this trade.

The Canadiens are extremely pleased with Dobson's performance; he's logging significant ice time while delivering consistent, reliable defensive play and contributing offensively.

“Noah Dobson is playing like a star… and no one is talking about it” → https://t.co/ewxg2TThDU — DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) March 26, 2026

A right-handed defenseman of this caliber at that age is a true diamond in the rough.

And as for the Islanders, well, Dobson's departure has made room for a certain Matthew Schaefer, who is on his way to winning the Calder Trophy, in addition to giving them great depth with Emil Heineman, and most importantly, two top-tier prospects.

Speaking of those two prospects acquired with the Habs' first-round picks, well, they're currently considered untouchable by the Islanders.

In fact, there was no way Mathieu Darche was going to let Victor Eklund or Kashawn Aitcheson go at the trade deadline.

Stefen Rosner: Re Islanders trade deadline: For sure I know that teams wanted Kashawn Aitcheson, the Blues love Aitcheson's game, they love Danny Nelson's game as well; but yeah, there was no touching for Victor Eklund and Aitcheson – The Sheet (3/17) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) March 27, 2026

This is what we learned during a recent episode of Jeff Marek's “The Sheet” podcast, featuring Stefan Rosner as a guest.

Rosner explained that no team could have touched Eklund or Aitcheson.

In short, it's clear that the Islanders are extremely pleased with the Noah Dobson trade, as they now have two highly valuable prospects on their hands.

Several teams would have liked to get their hands on one of them, especially Aitcheson, a rugged defenseman capable of doing it all on the ice.

So, in the end, this is a rare trade where you can't really pinpoint a clear winner, given that both teams got what they wanted and are happy with the outcome.

In a Nutshell

– It's fantastic.

There is always a feeling of melancholy at the end of an Olympic tournament, but that feeling will be much shorter with a revamped World Cup of Hockey on the horizon in 2028. https://t.co/fjFgIiuCML — Scott Burnside (@OvertimeScottB) March 28, 2026

– The youngster is on fire.

– Must-read.