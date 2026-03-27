Shohei gave his teammates luxury watches with the inscription: “Let’s three-peat”

The Los Angeles Dodgers began their defense of two consecutive World Series titles with a victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks last night (Thursday).

And in addition to the 2025 Fall Classic banner-raising ceremony, the California team's players received gifts from manager Dave Roberts and Shohei Ohtani.

Dodgers players had two gifts waiting for them at their lockers when they arrived at the ballpark today: * a bottle of Traveller whiskey from Dave Roberts* a $4,000 Seiko watch from Shohei Ohtani, complete with a note: “Let's three-peat.” — Alden González (@Alden_Gonzalez) March 26, 2026

Indeed, according to Alden Gonzalez of ESPN, the manager gave each player a bottle of Traveller whiskey, and the Japanese star gave his Dodgers teammates and coaches a Seiko watch worth $4,000.

The tag on the high-end watch read: “Happy Opening Day!! Let's go for a third win!!”

Ohtani's generosity comes as no surprise, given that he has, among other things, published a children's book, the proceeds from which support nonprofit animal rescue organizations that help animals find new homes.

And Roberts highlighted this once again.

He's just very generous. He's very thoughtful. This is his third year with us, and he gives us a gift every Opening Day. It's just very thoughtful.

According to the manager, his protégé could add a Cy Young Award to his impressive resume in 2026, as no Japanese pitcher has ever achieved this feat in MLB history. Ohtani is expected to make his pitching debut on Tuesday.

At the plate, Ohtani finished the day with a hit in three plate appearances and a walk, having also reached base after being hit by a pitch during the Dodgers' 8-2 victory.

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