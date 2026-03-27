Owen Protz signs his entry-level contract with the Canadiens

Owen Protz is one of the Canadiens' most intriguing prospects. His team hasn't been eliminated from the OHL yet, but he was still eligible to sign his entry-level contract with the Habs.

And now it's official. Reports indicate a three-year deal set to begin in 2026, at the start of next season.

Great news for the young player and for the Habs organization!

The Canadiens have agreed to the terms of a three-year entry-level contract (2026-2027 through 2028-2029) with defenseman Owen Protz. Press release ↓ #GoHabsGohttps://t.co/mZl4w8hrAI — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) March 27, 2026

Since the Brantford Bulldogs' season isn't over yet, Protz can't join the Laval Rocket just yet.

But we can expect this to happen as soon as the team is eliminated. Protz will be able to join the Canadiens' farm team and will add depth to the team's blue line heading into the playoffs.

Will he have the opportunity to prove himself, though? We'll have to wait and see.

In case you've forgotten…

Owen Protz is a 6'2”, 207-pound left-handed defenseman. He's described as a true beast on the ice, a guy who uses his body to deliver big hits.

The kid can hit. And he loves it, too…

This Owen Protz kid makes what Alex Romanov used to do in this building look like gentle shoves. pic.twitter.com/A4AGSYzyHE — Matt Drake (@DrakeMT) September 14, 2025

So, another left-handed defenseman is signing with the Montreal Canadiens organization.

Lane Hutson, Kaiden Guhle, Mike Matheson, Arber Xhekaj, Jayden Struble, Adam Engström, Luke Mittelstadt, Owen Protz, William Trudeau…

That's starting to add up. And we all know there won't be room for all these guys in Montreal eventually. I have a feeling we might see one or two leave the Habs this summer via trade…

Extension

It's worth noting that Protz stood out as a 20-year-old player in the OHL this season thanks to his defensive play.

I'm looking forward to seeing how he adapts to the pros. Because he seems to have what it takes to succeed…