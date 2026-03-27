Lane Hutson: “He’s a tough opponent,” says Kirill Kaprizov

As we all know, Lane Hutson is a standout player.

Even though he has only one assist in his last four games, the 22-year-old could be having one of the most productive seasons for a defenseman in Habs history and could very well be nominated for the Norris Trophy.

And this in just his second NHL season, even though he hasn't yet reached his full potential.

While the young defenseman's talent has long been recognized in Montreal, his on-ice achievements are gaining increasing recognition throughout the league, particularly among the other players who have to face him.

This is the case for Kirill Kaprizov, who considers the Habs player one of the two toughest defensemen to play against, as revealed in a Russian-language interview with the Wild forward shared on X via the Милена account.

Lane Hutson and Miro Heiskanen are the defensemen whom Kirill Kaprizov admires—and against whom he finds it very “unpleasant” to play. pic.twitter.com/E12AnSyBTR — Милена (@D1VDsAGUJsk2iPk) March 27, 2026

When asked which defenseman was the toughest and most unpleasant to face after the interviewer mentioned players like Cale Maker, Quinn Hughes, and Zachary Werenski, Kaprizov named Lane Hutson first without hesitation, while praising his talent and skill level despite his age.

His second choice is Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen, a player the Russian forward knows well as a division rival and whom he compares specifically to Werenski.

Heiskanen may not have Hutson's offensive skills, but he is a very effective defenseman in his zone, excellent at stifling opposing offensive threats, and capable of contributing to the attack.

In fact, the young defenseman's selection as the top pick is still interesting, given that Kaprizov faces a player like Makar—often recognized as the best at his position—much more frequently.

It's great to see that No. 48's talent is increasingly recognized throughout the NHL, including by the stars.

We're also seeing that Huston's offensive skills and puck control are becoming intimidating factors for his opponents, making him increasingly difficult to face, and you can bet that will only grow in the coming years.

In a nutshell

– The Rocket takes the lead.

Laval takes the lead!

Laval takes the lead 🚀 https://t.co/F6YHWEIDVp pic.twitter.com/nGipPOviDE — x – Laval Rocket (@RocketLaval) March 28, 2026

– An NHL first.

ADAM SYKORA FIRST NHL GOAL ALERT 🚨 Welcome to the league, kid 👏 pic.twitter.com/wGac6GQPff — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 28, 2026

– The Sabres open the scoring.

Tage Thompson wasn't going to miss from this spot 🎯 pic.twitter.com/25iJ7Fopv6 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 28, 2026

– The first points of 2026.

For the FIRST time in 2026… WE'RE IN FLIGHT! pic.twitter.com/JjPvOxEXRT — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) March 28, 2026

– The big switch.