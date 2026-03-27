Kirby Dach skated in Brossard today

Ten days ago, we learned that Kirby Dach would be sidelined due to a new injury. The forward had suffered an upper-body injury… and we wondered what that meant for the rest of his season.

Because, realistically, four weeks would pretty much take him to the end of the season… and some wondered if Dach's injury meant he had played his last game in Montreal.

So, a return in the coming days (which would have been the case for a two-week absence) seemed increasingly unlikely, especially since we still hadn't seen Dach back on the ice. But today, that last point has changed.

According to Renaud Lavoie, who discussed all of this during his appearance on JiC tonight, Dach skated in Brossard earlier today for about 35 minutes. He took shots for about five minutes and spent the rest of the session skating.

Note, however, that footage captured by TVA Sports shows that Dach was skating in a tracksuit… and therefore without his full equipment.

Check out the footage captured by our cameraman this morning in Brossard @RLavoieTVA https://t.co/ZuXdwIbD6Z — TVA Sports (@TVASports) March 27, 2026

Obviously, seeing him in a tracksuit rather than in his gear suggests he's not exactly close to a return. After all, he's clearly still at the stage where he's not able to jump onto the ice with his usual gear.

Let's just say it doesn't bode well for the idea of seeing him back on the ice early next week, you know.

With Alexandre Texier (and Patrik Laine) currently injured, the Habs have only 12 healthy forwards right now. So there would have been room to insert Dach into the lineup (by benching Joe Veleno, for example)… but that would have required Dach to be healthy.

And clearly, that's not a done deal yet. Keep in mind that the team is on the road until next Sunday (nine days from now): it's anyone's guess whether Dach will be back in action by the end of the team's five-game road trip.

In brief

– The Habs have arrived in Nashville.

– Great read.

The Canadiens | One foot—and almost two—in the playoffs https://t.co/8lOCwrjkEz — La Presse Sports (@LaPresse_Sports) March 27, 2026

– His comments from yesterday morning continue to spark conversation.

But who is the real Martin St-Louis? https://t.co/RwhFcOvAhf — TVA Sports (@TVASports) March 27, 2026

– Wow.