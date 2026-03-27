David Reinbacher says: “I’m not sure that’s going to happen this season”

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
David Reinbacher says: “I’m not sure that’s going to happen this season”
Credit: Capture d'écran/Twitter

In recent weeks, there's been a lot of talk about David Reinbacher being a potential recall option.

He's been doing well down there for the past few weeks. And since the Canadiens don't have the tightest defense in the NHL, the possibility has been circulating quite a bit.

On the day we thought the Habs might call him up, Jacob Fowler was brought in as reinforcement instead. It's easy to think that with only one recall slot available—which logically could have gone to him—Reino got caught in the crossfire.

Of course, there's no guarantee the Austrian would have solved everything on the blue line, but a test wouldn't have hurt. Except that now, with the defense stabilizing and the games becoming more and more important…

Everything suggests that the window of opportunity for this season may have closed. And that's exactly what Eric Engels thinks.

Obviously, if there were to be an injury in Montreal, that would change everything. That's also why we shouldn't completely close the door on it.

The same principle applies to Samuel Montembeault and a potential conditioning stint in Laval…

Obviously, as far as Reinbacher is concerned, he shouldn't worry about that. He should let management evaluate those issues and everything that entails.

The player just has to… play.

Bringing in a right-hander could be tempting to move Lane Hutson back to the left. But throwing the youngster into the lion's den would still be intense.

We'll be keeping a close eye on the next training camp. At this point, that might be for the best.


In brief

– Note.

– For soccer fans.

– Really?

– Jakub Dobes, à la Jaroslav Halak? [LP]

– Wow.

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