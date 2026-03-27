David Reinbacher says: “I’m not sure that’s going to happen this season”

In recent weeks, there's been a lot of talk about David Reinbacher being a potential recall option.

He's been doing well down there for the past few weeks. And since the Canadiens don't have the tightest defense in the NHL, the possibility has been circulating quite a bit.

On the day we thought the Habs might call him up, Jacob Fowler was brought in as reinforcement instead. It's easy to think that with only one recall slot available—which logically could have gone to him—Reino got caught in the crossfire.

Of course, there's no guarantee the Austrian would have solved everything on the blue line, but a test wouldn't have hurt. Except that now, with the defense stabilizing and the games becoming more and more important…

Everything suggests that the window of opportunity for this season may have closed. And that's exactly what Eric Engels thinks.

A lot of these questions popping up. I think the defense is doing well right now. Barring an injury, I'm not sure that'll happen—especially with every game mattering so much. https://t.co/xvXksY0JjA — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) March 27, 2026

Obviously, if there were to be an injury in Montreal, that would change everything. That's also why we shouldn't completely close the door on it.

The same principle applies to Samuel Montembeault and a potential conditioning stint in Laval…

A reasonable question. Hadn't thought about it until you mentioned it, but it's not a bad idea for both him and them. If one of the other two slips on a puck, he could be needed. https://t.co/rSb7cguoHq — Eric Engels (@EricEngels) March 27, 2026

Obviously, as far as Reinbacher is concerned, he shouldn't worry about that. He should let management evaluate those issues and everything that entails.

The player just has to… play.

Bringing in a right-hander could be tempting to move Lane Hutson back to the left. But throwing the youngster into the lion's den would still be intense.

We'll be keeping a close eye on the next training camp. At this point, that might be for the best.

In brief

– Note.

According to Pierre LeBrun, the NHL is working on a new schedule that would see the regular season, consisting of 84 games per team, begin on September 29 and end on April 10. pic.twitter.com/OiqZO31r7g — RDS (@RDSca) March 27, 2026

– For soccer fans.

Note that Frankie Amaya is not expected in Montreal this week. He should join the team sometime next week. — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) March 27, 2026

– Really?

Patrice Bergeron is on the ice before Bruins practice working with Morgan Geekie and Fraser Minten. Here's a tip drill with Geekie. pic.twitter.com/d6pKlQ8kBk — Scott McLaughlin (@smclaughlin9) March 27, 2026

– Jakub Dobes, à la Jaroslav Halak? [LP]

– Wow.