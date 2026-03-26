With Alexandre Texier’s injury, we’ll need to call up a player

Just before their game against the Blue Jackets, the Canadiens announced that forward Alexandre Texier has a lower-body injury.

He will be evaluated on a day-to-day basis, but this complicates things a bit for the Habs.

And we need to talk about it.

After all, with Texier sidelined, the Canadiens will have to make a decision. Let's not forget that Kirby Dach is injured as well… and that Patrik Laine isn't expected to play for the rest of the season.

That means there are currently only 12 healthy forwards in Montreal.

The Canadiens hit the road tomorrow because they have away games to play in the coming days. And with the injured players, we might see a player called up from the Laval Rocket…

Because no, Patrik Laine won't be playing (unless there's a major surprise).

The Canadiens announce an injury to Alexandre Texier → https://t.co/07gMqngip1 — DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) March 26, 2026

This isn't necessarily a “problem” since the Canadiens have some wiggle room. They're allowed four call-ups by the end of the season and have enough room to call one up right now.

It won't be an emergency call-up because the Canadiens still have 12 healthy forwards (including Joe Veleno), but still. It doesn't change much in the end, given that the team is still entitled to several call-ups.

That said, one might wonder who will get his chance in Laval.

My gut tells me it'll be Samuel Blais who gets that opportunity because the Canadiens know him well. Blais has played with the Habs this season, he's been doing well in Laval… and he has an interesting profile for the Canadiens.

Blais can hit and plays a more physical style. With the playoffs approaching, that could be helpful… And I'm convinced the Canadiens wouldn't say no to having an extra forward who can stir things up when needed.

To be continued.

In a nutshell

– Well done.

Sitting next to another beautiful tribute for @jessi_pierce pic.twitter.com/s7vMOtGfx1 — Joe Smith (@JoeSmithNHL) March 26, 2026

– Wow.

SOCCER: After Thierry Henry's handball, the Irish were awarded a close-range corner kick for the equalizing goal before losing in a shootout. @CANMNT_Official's opponents in Montreal this June have been eliminated from the @fifaworldcup_fr despite leading this match 2-0… https://t.co/FFlvFI9X2S — Philippe Germain – VCI (@goVCIca) March 26, 2026

– Yes.

Tonight is a BIG one for Matthew Schaefer and the @NYIslanders' #StanleyCup Playoffs hopes! pic.twitter.com/bWKbacwsQj — NHL (@NHL) March 26, 2026

– Nice.