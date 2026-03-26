The CH’s 40th win of the season

After a big win against the Hurricanes two days ago, the Habs were back in action at the Bell Centre tonight against the Blue Jackets.

Jakub Dobes, who had a great game against Carolina, was back in net.

Here are the lineups:

Blue Jackets lineup vs. Canadiens: Marchment-Fantilli-Marchenko

Heinen-Monahan-Garland

Sillinger-Coyle-Olivier

Lundestrom-Jenner-Wood Werenski-Severson

Provorov-Fabbro

Mateychuk-Gudbranson Jet Greaves starts:

24-13-8

, .910 SV%,

2.57 GAA,

2 SO #CBJ

#GoHabsGo — Joseph (@HockeyJoseph10) March 26, 2026

The Jackets dominated the first period, but both teams headed to the locker room tied.

Here are the two goals scored in the first period:

Lane Hutson becomes only the 4th defenseman in Habs history to record 70 points in a single season. https://t.co/DDp9rqT09C — Vincent Duquette (@VincentDuquette) March 26, 2026

On the Montreal goal, Lane Hutson reached the 70-point mark.

Few defensemen in team history have reached this milestone…

Obviously, the small defenseman was a target.

In the second period, he got roughed up quite a bit.

Don't mess with Lane Hutson! pic.twitter.com/RN488Gob5I — TVA Sports (@TVASports) March 27, 2026

As for Dobes, he stood his ground.

1-1 after 40 minutes of play.

DOBY SAYS NO DOBY SAYS NO#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/g7N1nQRqqK — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) March 27, 2026

In the third period, Zachary Bolduc put his team ahead.

This time, his goal counted. His first since December 23.

A goal that will do Zachary Bolduc a world of good! #CBJ vs. #GoHabsGo on RDS pic.twitter.com/QN5vcrNKd8 — RDS (@RDSca) March 27, 2026

Despite a six-on-five power play late in the game, Martin St-Louis's squad held on.

A 2-1 victory. A big three-point win for the Habs, who are pulling away from several teams in the standings, including the Jackets, the Wings, the Bruins, and the Islanders. Montreal, which earned its 40th win of the season, handed tonight's opponents their fourth loss in regulation since Rick Bowness took over.

The Habs' next game will be on Saturday against the Nashville Predators in Tennessee.

Overtime

– Still.

#Habs defenseman Noah Dobson logged 9:07 of ice time in the first period. — Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) March 26, 2026

– Wow.

Teams with 3 players scoring 70 or more points this season

EDM: McDavid, Draisaitl, Bouchard

COL: Mackinnon, Necas, Makar

MTL: Suzuki, Caufield, Hutson — Guillaume Villemaire (@GVillemaire13) March 26, 2026

– A big loss for Columbus.