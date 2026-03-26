The CH’s 40th win of the season

Raphael Simard
The CH’s 40th win of the season
Credit: DansLesCoulisses.com

After a big win against the Hurricanes two days ago, the Habs were back in action at the Bell Centre tonight against the Blue Jackets.

Jakub Dobes, who had a great game against Carolina, was back in net.

Here are the lineups:

The Jackets dominated the first period, but both teams headed to the locker room tied.

Here are the two goals scored in the first period:

On the Montreal goal, Lane Hutson reached the 70-point mark.

Few defensemen in team history have reached this milestone…

Obviously, the small defenseman was a target.

In the second period, he got roughed up quite a bit.

As for Dobes, he stood his ground.

1-1 after 40 minutes of play.

In the third period, Zachary Bolduc put his team ahead.

This time, his goal counted. His first since December 23.

Despite a six-on-five power play late in the game, Martin St-Louis's squad held on.

A 2-1 victory. A big three-point win for the Habs, who are pulling away from several teams in the standings, including the Jackets, the Wings, the Bruins, and the Islanders. Montreal, which earned its 40th win of the season, handed tonight's opponents their fourth loss in regulation since Rick Bowness took over.

The Habs' next game will be on Saturday against the Nashville Predators in Tennessee.


Overtime

– Still.

– Wow.

– A big loss for Columbus.

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