Samuel Montembeault: Let’s Keep an Eye on the Hurricanes

The prevailing sentiment right now is that Samuel Montemebault is on his way out with the Montreal Canadiens.

He's no longer playing because he hasn't helped the Habs as much as the organization would have liked, and now questions are starting to arise about his future in the NHL.

What lies ahead for him? It's almost impossible to answer that question right now…

What we do know is that there will be teams this summer looking to acquire a goaltender.

And among them are the Carolina Hurricanes. David Pagnotta discussed this on TSN 690: the Canes looked to St. Louis for Jordan Binnington and to Florida for Sergei Bobrovsky at the trade deadline, but nothing came of it.

That said, Pagnotta expects them to explore even more options this summer… and that's where Monty's name could come into play.

David Pagnotta: Re Hurricanes: They looked at Jordan Binnington, they looked at Sergei Bobrovsky, prior to the trade deadline and expect they'll explore further this offseason – Campbell vs Gallo (3/24) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) March 26, 2026

Frederik Andersen is in the final year of his contract with the Hurricanes and is expected to leave Carolina.

Some are talking about retirement in his case, which isn't out of the question. He's getting older and has been injured frequently in recent years…

That said, the Hurricanes might look to find a replacement for him even though Brandon Bussi and Pyotr Kochetkob will still be under contract. Could a proven goaltender like Samuel Montembeault—who might just need a change of scenery—be of interest to Carolina?

One thing is certain: it wouldn't be a huge risk, considering that Monty earns $3.15 million per season and his contract is set to expire at the end of next season, in the summer of 2027…

The Montembeault situation will become even more significant in the coming weeks (or months), once the Canadiens' season is over.

Because for now, we seem to know the Habs' intentions regarding him. But things could change quickly once the season is over… since I get the impression that Kent Hughes won't want to drag his feet too long on a situation like this.

In a nutshell

– I love it.

Kaiden Guhle with his best Janne Niinimaa impression at Habs photo day pic.twitter.com/1hNmkov6Xc — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) March 26, 2026

– Not bad.

Tony DeAngelo this season: • 5g | 28a | 33pts in 72 games•

27pts at even strength (23rd among defensemen)

• 63.3 xGF% in his minutes with

Schaefer• 93rd percentile in rush offense (via AllThreeZones) A revelation for New York. pic.twitter.com/UsD8LvoDTF — Big Head Hockey (@bigheadhcky) March 26, 2026

– Well done!

– Nice.