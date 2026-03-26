“I think Auston Matthews is going to switch teams”

The future of the Maple Leafs has never been so uncertain.

In the past, people wondered if an early playoff exit (yet another early playoff exit) would force the team to make significant changes on the ice.

But nothing ever came of it. Yes, Mitch Marner left last year… but we all know the guy didn't want to stay in the first place.

This year, with the team having endured a disastrous season, it's a different story. People are increasingly wondering whether the team's management (whether the current leadership or not) will want to shake things up a bit.

And inevitably, Auston Matthews' name is being thrown around.

With two years left until free agency (summer 2028), the captain might want to go back to playing in the U.S. And more and more, trade rumors are swirling around the player who got injured without his teammates coming to his defense.

Jimmy Murphy, from The Eye Test podcast, also says he expects the Maple Leafs captain to be traded.

Could a breakup between Auston Matthews and the #LeafsForever ultimately prove to be mutually beneficial? #thesickpodcast @MurphysLaw74 pic.twitter.com/vKz1JtV6lY — The Sick Podcast – The Eye Test (@sickpodnhl) March 25, 2026

He's not the only one who thinks so.

Howard Berger, a Toronto-based media member, believes the Maple Leafs captain is on his way out and will be playing for a new team. He's keeping an eye on the Mammoth, the Kings, and the Ducks.

Maple Leafs reporter @Berger_BYTES says a “good source” texted him: “Your favorite captain will be traded this summer to one of three Western Conference teams: Anaheim, Los Angeles, or Utah. Mark it down. [Auston Matthews] won't be back with the Leafs.” pic.twitter.com/2ASpANgIJ5 — NHLMuse (@NHL_Muse) March 26, 2026

Things are about to get interesting…

Obviously, trading Matthews won't be easy. After all, even in exchange for a flood of first-round picks and top prospects, replacing a scorer like him isn't exactly a walk in the park.

I'll believe it when I see it: for now, that's how I see it. After all, there's no rush this summer… and anyway, he can't officially sign a new contract until July 2027.

Any club that goes after him will want him for more than two years, right?

In a nutshell

– Note.

#CFMTL training on Thursday morning at Marie-Victorin. Reminder: the transfer window closes later today in MLS. 1. Matty Longstaff and Fabian Herbers are here, but they're doing light, specific training away from the group. 2. Bode Hidalgo left the session after… pic.twitter.com/mAU9CYFVXj — Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) March 26, 2026

– Wow.

A fascinating story that had never been revealed. https://t.co/GBL64A8sVW — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) March 26, 2026

– What do you think?