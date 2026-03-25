We want to see the Maple Leafs add some grit: history repeats itself in Toronto

As we all know, the Toronto Maple Leafs are having a rough season. The team sits in last place in the Atlantic Division with a 30-29-13 record heading into today's game… and it feels like major changes could be in store this summer.

Craig Berube seems almost certain to lose his job, and Brad Treliving could be on his way out as well.

But in reality, it's likely that changes will also need to be made to the roster. And today, on the OverDrive radio show (TSN 1050), Bruce Boudreau spoke a bit about what he wants to see the team do if it wants to become competitive again next year.

And in the former coach's view, it will take “at least six” new faces on the roster next year. But what's interesting is that, once again, it's the same old story in Toronto.

They still want to see the team add some muscle this summer.

“They need at least 6 new faces in there.” Bruce Boudreau believes the Maple Leafs have to make major changes going into next season#LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/yNGoJVyml2 — OverDrive (@OverDrive1050) March 25, 2026

We know that for the past few years, the club has been trying by any means necessary to find players who fit that mold. We've seen, among others, players like Dakota Joshua and Max Domi arrive in town, but also players like Matthew Knies and Easton Cowan drafted and developed by the club.

They're trying everything to find solutions that work… without success.

One wonders if it will be possible for the club to find players with that profile this summer. But what seems fairly certain is that if they do, it will be nearly impossible to find “at least six.”

If the Leafs want to be competitive next year, they'll need a bit of luck with their acquisitions… but above all, they'll need their star players to carry the team. Because no, that wasn't the case this year.

In a nutshell

– Hi, Lane.

Lane Hutson with his GF Kylie on Habs picture day pic.twitter.com/6M4hFaKbDu — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) March 26, 2026

– Touching.

The Sabres welcome Rasmus Dahlin's fiancée, Carolina Matovac, back to Buffalo following her heart transplant pic.twitter.com/owPEWnzIwr — BarDown (@BarDown) March 26, 2026

– She's doing well.