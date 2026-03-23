Patrick Roy smiled at Zachary Bolduc after disputing his goal

On Saturday night, Zachary Bolduc scored.

But his goal was disallowed after a challenge by Patrick Roy. The score was 8-3 with Bolduc's goal, and all of this happened late in the game, when the Islanders had already effectively lost.

The Isles' captain's move sparked some debate because, in the eyes of some, he shouldn't have challenged the goal given that the game was already out of reach for his team.

Anthony Martineau spoke with Bolduc about it, and Bolduc told him that Roy looked at him and smiled after making his decision.

Bolduc doesn't hold it against his former coach… because he understands that it's part of the game.

Our eyes met and he gave me a little smile. He knew exactly what he was doing. It's a bummer, but that's part of hockey. – Zachary Bolduc

Good old Patrick Roy.

The gesture may have gone unnoticed by some, but Patrick Roy gave Zachary Bolduc a little smile after challenging his goal. After the game, Bolduc contacted Benoit Desrosiers, Roy's assistant coach. They had a good laugh. Interview with #76.https://t.co/SIeaAJ9Vaw — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) March 23, 2026

Bolduc and Roy haven't discussed the situation yet, but I'm sure they will at some point.

And I'm sure both men will laugh it off.

Because it's all in good fun, after all. Roy knows Bolduc well since he coached him for two years in Quebec City. They won the Memorial Cup together in 2023, when Bolduc was one of the Remparts' key leaders.

Obviously, it would have been fun if Bolduc had ended the game with a goal. He hasn't found the net since last December 23rd, and it's now been three months since he's tried to beat an opposing goalie.

But oh well.

His time will come if he does the right things on the ice. One thing is certain, though: he must be eager to score… because this is probably his toughest stretch since the very first time he laced up his skates.

In a nutshell

– I love it.

You can never have too many Jake Evans bobbleheads! You can never have too many Jake Evans bobbleheads!#GoHabsGo | @RONAinc pic.twitter.com/XjzwbDIbgk — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) March 23, 2026

– He's humble.

Suzuki could become the first Habs player since Mats Naslund to reach the 100-point mark… but don't think he's fixated on that magic number. READ MORE https://t.co/EmD9A1Vjln pic.twitter.com/xAu7skCXVC — NHL (@NHL_FR) March 23, 2026

– New contract for Travis Kelce.