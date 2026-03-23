Jakub Dobes has been trying to keep a low profile since the series against Washington

Last year, Montreal Canadiens fans quickly realized that Jakub Dobes loved to taunt his opponents.

The main goal is obviously to unsettle them, but it goes beyond that.

Above all, he must not become a distraction for his teammates or cross the line and get penalized.

Recently, Anthony Martineau of TVA Sports had the chance to speak with the young Czech goaltender.

In the interview, Dobes told the reporter that since the series against Washington in the spring of 2025, he's been trying to tone it down.

Even though he's the backup, he still needs to keep a low profile.

And that's just fine.

“Since the series against Washington, I've been trying to keep my cool.” I had the opportunity to speak one-on-one with Jakub Dobes for quite a while this morning. The goalie reflected on Saturday's game between the Islanders and the Habs and talked to me about his mindset… pic.twitter.com/IcVJg37psw — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) March 23, 2026

The tweet above includes the interview between Dobes and Martineau.

During Saturday night's game against the New York Islanders, Dobes, who was the backup goalie, was told by the referee to calm down following a comment he had made.

In the interview in question, Dobes revisited the situation and mentioned that people are making a big deal out of nothing.

“There was something an Islanders player said that shouldn't have been said. I then told the referee to be careful, because that kind of thing shouldn't be part of the game, and I told [the player] not to act that way.” – Jakub Dobes

In fact, the goalie was absolutely right to ask the referees to intervene. We all want to avoid the game getting out of hand over this kind of thing.

In a TVA Sports article, the situation itself was analyzed, noting that the story had been “exaggerated out of proportion,” according to Dobes.

The article also notes that the Islanders player's comments were directed at one of the referees.

Hockey fans generally thought that Dobes was the one who started it all, but in fact, he was trying to resolve the situation.

Definitely, we see the 24-year-old goalie making comments much less often, and perhaps that's for the best.

After all, not everyone has the same knack for unsettling opponents with taunts, as Steve Ott did so well.

In a nutshell

– Indeed, Guhle had a very good game on Saturday night.

Player who's taken his game to the next level | Against the Islanders: “Kaiden Guhle was colossal” -Tony Marinaro https://t.co/Yf5ZS0UWeT — 98.5 Sports (@985Sports) March 24, 2026

– A funny moment just the way we like them.

During Habs coach Marty St. Louis' press conference today, someone's phone went off: Reporter: “I'm sorry. I'm really sorry.” MSL: “Do you have to wake up? Is that your alarm?” pic.twitter.com/XhzhZCrKkY — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) March 23, 2026

– Ouch… That clearly didn't feel good.

Chabot goes down in a lot of pain after taking a cross-check to the wrist. He's had wrist injuries before. #GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/wdujxwSbWp — Everyday Sens (@EverydaySens) March 24, 2026

– And now another Senators defenseman is heading to the locker room…

Lassi Thomson just limped off. The Senators are down to four defensemen. — Stephen Whyno (@SWhyno) March 24, 2026

– Read this.