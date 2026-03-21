Timmins’ anecdote about Caufield: “He ordered a sundae bigger than himself!!”

In 2019, the Montreal Canadiens had the incredible good fortune to draft Cole Caufield with the 15th overall pick in the National Hockey League draft.

However, with the 15th pick, few people expected the Habs to even come close to having the chance to draft Caufield.

But ultimately, due to his small stature, many teams passed on the diminutive sniper, allowing the Habs to land a major coup.

Here we are seven years later, and Caufield has established himself as one of the top scorers in the entire NHL, having just reached the 40-goal mark for the first time in his career.

At the time, Trevor Timmins, who was in charge of the draft for the Habs, had obviously fallen in love with Caufield's scoring skills, but there was much more to it than that.

The young man's personality had really made an impression on the team.

What surprised Trevor Timmins the most (in a good way) was just how sharp, positive, and cheerful Caufield was—and not at all stressed, to the point of ordering a huge chocolate sundae.

“Usually, when you invite players to a meal on the sidelines of the Combine, they're very reserved”…

Not Cole Caufield https://t.co/e9d1HgSP3o — TVA Sports (@TVASports) March 21, 2026

It was during an interview with Anthony Martineau that Timmins recently reflected on his selection of Caufield in 2019, and it was the sundae anecdote that stood out.

Normally, young players invited to a team dinner on the sidelines of the Combine are stressed, very serious, paying attention to everything, and above all, they don't order dessert.

“We're sitting there quietly, and then Cole goes and orders the biggest chocolate sundae in history! Probably bigger than he is!” – Trevor Timmins

That really says a lot about who Caufield is, and how he's just happy to be alive and playing hockey.

That's his greatest strength, and it's what makes him such a beloved figure in Montreal.

Here's the full interview between Martineau and Timmins, where Timmins mentions, among other things, how much he misses the Montreal fans.

In a Nutshell

– Wow.

The Art Ross Trophy race isn't slowing down Who will win? : Connor McDavid and Nikita Kucherov go head-to-head when the @TBLightning visit the @EdmontonOilers tonight at 10 p.m. ET on @Sportsnet pic.twitter.com/XJjbTrsj0u — NHL (@NHL) March 21, 2026

– What do you think?

Did Brady Tkachuk cross the line with his comments about the Leafs? Is Nikita Kucherov ‘the best player in the world'? @lukefoxjukebox explores that and more in this edition of Quick Shifts. https://t.co/A3Sdnm2Gsy — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 21, 2026

– Well done!