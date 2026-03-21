The Death of Rodger Brulotte: An Impact That Extends Beyond Quebec

Last night, the sad news of Rodger Brulotte's passing was announced. This news has obviously sparked widespread discussion, given the enormous impact he had in the province.

Politicians, baseball fans, and members of the media: numerous tributes are currently circulating on social media as the Expos family mourns.

My condolences to the family of Rodger Brulotte. https://t.co/fa5n8eBa6Q — Tim Raines (@TimRaines30) March 21, 2026

But it's not just happening in Quebec. This morning, my colleague Pascal Harvey, in an article about the impact of Rodger's passing on Jacques Doucet, mentioned that the Blue Jays were also affected by the loss of this great baseball figure.

Keegan Matheson, who covers the Blue Jays, said on Twitter that his absence was being felt in Dunedin. He also wrote an article on the MLB website discussing his impact in Quebec.

Speaking of MLB, will it follow the NHL's lead and post something on its social media?

In Toronto, the Blue Jays and the journalists covering the Toronto team have mostly taken the time to post a few words in tribute to the man who left his mark wherever he went.

Sad news.

My heartfelt condolences to Rodger's family, friends, and fans. He was such a lovely, lovely gentleman. https://t.co/vmLITNHnwF — Hazel Mae (@thehazelmae) March 21, 2026

But even in the United States, there are Americans who had the chance to meet Rodger and who shared a few words to celebrate the life of the man who made a name for himself with the Expos.

Several such tributes are circulating on X.

For example? Howie Rose, who will retire at the end of the 2026 season, shared the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame's post to recall the days when Jacques Doucet and Rodger Brulotte would come to New York for Expos games at Shea Stadium.

Well said.

So sad to hear of the passing of old friend Rodger Brulotte. He and Jacques Doucet shared a booth with us at Shea Stadium during the Mets Extra days. Rodger was passionate, gregarious, and hilarious. Last saw him about 10 years ago at an Islanders game in Montreal. RIP. https://t.co/vL3ic3En6a — Howie Rose (@HowieRose) March 21, 2026

In the coming days, we can expect the outpouring of tributes to continue. With the start of the season just around the corner, this is a fitting time to honor him.

And it's well deserved.

We hope there will be a state funeral in honor of Rodger Brulotte. @coalitionavenir @francoislegault pic.twitter.com/ZjgKohJX00 — Expos Fest (@ExposFest) March 21, 2026

Created by humans, assisted by AI.