The Death of Rodger Brulotte: An Impact That Extends Beyond Quebec

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
The Death of Rodger Brulotte: An Impact That Extends Beyond Quebec
Credit: YouTube

Last night, the sad news of Rodger Brulotte's passing was announced. This news has obviously sparked widespread discussion, given the enormous impact he had in the province.

Politicians, baseball fans, and members of the media: numerous tributes are currently circulating on social media as the Expos family mourns.

But it's not just happening in Quebec. This morning, my colleague Pascal Harvey, in an article about the impact of Rodger's passing on Jacques Doucet, mentioned that the Blue Jays were also affected by the loss of this great baseball figure.

Keegan Matheson, who covers the Blue Jays, said on Twitter that his absence was being felt in Dunedin. He also wrote an article on the MLB website discussing his impact in Quebec.

Speaking of MLB, will it follow the NHL's lead and post something on its social media?

In Toronto, the Blue Jays and the journalists covering the Toronto team have mostly taken the time to post a few words in tribute to the man who left his mark wherever he went.

But even in the United States, there are Americans who had the chance to meet Rodger and who shared a few words to celebrate the life of the man who made a name for himself with the Expos.

Several such tributes are circulating on X.

For example? Howie Rose, who will retire at the end of the 2026 season, shared the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame's post to recall the days when Jacques Doucet and Rodger Brulotte would come to New York for Expos games at Shea Stadium.

Well said.

In the coming days, we can expect the outpouring of tributes to continue. With the start of the season just around the corner, this is a fitting time to honor him.

And it's well deserved.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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