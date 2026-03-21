Lane Hutson: Third-best season in history for a 21-year-old defenseman

Lane Hutson is a top-notch defenseman—we all know that.

The Montreal Canadiens are extremely lucky to have him—and for many seasons to come—at a price that looks like a steal.

In his second full season in the National Hockey League, Lane Hutson is even more dominant than he was in his rookie year, already ranking among the league's elite defensemen.

Hutson ranks fourth among defensemen in scoring with 69 points in 68 games—a pace that's simply impressive for a 21-year-old defenseman.

Hutson's pace is so incredible at age 21 that when compared to the 21-year-old seasons of the best defensemen in NHL history—based on the era in which they played—Hutson ranks 3rd.

3rd best offensive season ALL TIME for a 21-year-old defenseman? Yeah, sounds about right https://t.co/YqaLK3qgc7 — The Habitant (@the_habitant) March 20, 2026

Indeed, when you put Lane Hutson's current season into perspective, well, he's producing at a pace that ranks him as the third-best 21-year-old defenseman in NHL history.

It's mind-blowing to see the Habs defenseman's name in such good company—and especially ahead of players like Paul Coffey, Cale Makar, and Denis Potvin.

Only Bobby Orr (arguably the greatest defenseman in history) and Erik Karlsson have had better seasons at age 21.

And what's even more telling of Hutson's talent and future greatness is that every defenseman in the top 8 on this list has won the Norris Trophy at some point in their career.

And those in the top 6 have even won it more than once.

That speaks volumes about Hutson's future in Montreal, and it's very exciting.

It's also worth noting that Hutson is a defenseman who doesn't just produce on the power play; his 41 assists at 5-on-5 lead the NHL, six ahead of the second-place player.

In short, we're all eager to see what #48's ceiling will be.

In a Nutshell

– A completely crazy race.

The Art Ross Trophy race is as good as it gets. Three players separated by one point. McDavid vs. Kucherov tonight. pic.twitter.com/0HCvmPzyri — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) March 21, 2026

– A beautiful tribute.

The front page of the Journal de Montréal Today's Journal de Montréal front page pic.twitter.com/fohwNuODoP — The Montreal Expos (@Montreal_Expos) March 21, 2026

– Must-read.

Quebec baseball has just lost a great ambassador, and we've lost a comforting voice.

My column on Rodger Brulotte https://t.co/miX2YlzfGa — Alexandre Pratt (@alexandrepratt) March 21, 2026

– Note.