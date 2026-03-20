Phillip Danault: “It’s a really fine line between making the playoffs and missing out”

Yesterday, the Canadiens lost a game they couldn't afford to lose.

You've heard plenty about it, but in the standings, that loss still hurts pretty bad. The team is still in the top 3 of its division, but…

But it's precarious.

The Canadiens can tell themselves they're in a better position than last year, when the playoffs were secured thanks to a strong finish to the season by the Habs.

But they also have to realize that nothing is official yet. Especially with that defense…

Phillip Danault is a veteran who knows what it takes to make the playoffs. He has experience in Los Angeles, Montreal, and even during his years with the Blackhawks organization.

And he was clear yesterday: it's a fine line between making the playoffs and not.

The small details that made the difference | “It's a really fine line to make the playoffs” -Phillip Danault https://t.co/us5nmne40s — 98.5 Sports (@985Sports) March 20, 2026

The veteran is right. And a game like yesterday's, where defensive mistakes and sloppy play led to the Red Wings' first two goals, is unforgiving.

But at some point, we also have to acknowledge that the Canadiens will need to be able, on a more consistent basis, to get offensive help from players who aren't on the first line or the first power play unit.

Oliver Kapanen's line (a player who has clearly slowed down since his excellent start to the season) was once again invisible offensively. And even though Nick Suzuki's line got the job done, it's not always enough.

Will Martin St-Louis shuffle his lineup to generate secondary offensive production? We'll see.

In a nutshell

– What do you think?

Should the #GoHabsGo keep riding Jakub Dobes or go back to Jacob Fowler for Saturday night's game? @NateThompson44 shares his thoughts! 👇#thesickpodcast @TonyMarinaro pic.twitter.com/mWliPV0ENl — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) March 20, 2026

– Patrick Roy's Islanders will be ready tomorrow. [JdeM]

– Stay tuned.

Nick Kypreos: An expected salary-cap jump that will reach around $130 million (U.S.) in three years has left some teams nervous. The worry for smaller markets such as Columbus and Winnipeg is that the cap is rising faster than the new revenue they can generate – Toronto Star (3/13) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) March 19, 2026

– Not at all.