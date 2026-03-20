Only six teams from the East would not lead the Pacific Division

Raphael Simard
Only six teams from the East would not lead the Pacific Division
Credit: X

The 2025–2026 NHL season is… unique. It's very unique, because it's apparently the complete opposite of last year.

Last year, the Western Conference was much stronger, but this season, it's the opposite. The East is dominating by a wide margin.

Only six teams from the East wouldn't lead the Pacific Division. Not six teams from a division, but six teams from an entire conference.

(Credit: NHL.com)
(Credit: NHL.com)

These teams are easy to spot: the Leafs, the Rangers, the Devils, the Panthers, the Flyers, and the Capitals.

Washington just won tonight and the team has as many points as the Ducks, who are first in the division. The Flyers also have the same number of points (78), but Anaheim holds the tiebreaker (games played and regulation wins).

Nearly two-thirds of the Eastern Conference would lead the Pacific Division, then. Imagine that. Four teams that wouldn't make the playoffs (Bruins, Islanders, Senators, and Flyers) in the East would be in the playoffs if they played in the West. If I had written this a few hours earlier, I could have included the Devils, who just lost to the Caps, meaning they wouldn't make the playoffs in the West.

They would be tied with the Kings, who hold the eighth and final spot in the playoffs.

The West may be (much) weaker, but three of the NHL's top five teams are in the West (the Central Division). The Avalanche, Stars, and Wild currently dominate the league. Perhaps they're taking advantage of the weak competition in their conference…


Quick Take

– The Rocket wins.

– Yes.

– Well done.

– I can imagine.

– Oh, really?

– Will he return to the majors soon?

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