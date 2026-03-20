“If Ivan Demidov doesn’t shoot more, he could follow in Alex Galchenyuk’s footsteps”

Ivan Demidov is having a great rookie season. The young Russian forward, selected fifth overall in the 2024 draft, has scored 14 goals and 52 points in 68 games during his first full season in North America.

Things have been a little tougher for him in recent games… but his talent is undeniable.

That said, if there's one thing to criticize him for, it's that he doesn't use his shot enough. You get the sense that he's looking for the perfect play a little too often (which isn't unusual for a young player), which ends up making things a bit harder for himself.

And in an article for The Athletic, Shayna Goldman took stock of the Russian's rookie season by looking at advanced statistics, offering a fairly positive assessment.

However, she notes that the young player doesn't shoot enough… and according to her statistical model, Demidov's profile—in a scenario where he doesn't adjust his shooting—is reminiscent of Alex Galchenyuk's at the same age.

Matthew Schaefer is a unicorn for having such a phenomenal season at 18, while Ivan Demidov is showing his high ceiling with his vision and playmaking. Breaking down what makes these Calder front-runners so special + what the path ahead looks like https://t.co/L2TINYENIR pic.twitter.com/Mqr5qJKsQv — Shayna (@shaynagoldman_) March 20, 2026

Goldman explains that Demidov actually has a very good shot and simply needs to learn to use it more. And that's kind of what you see when you watch him play: you get the sense that it's more a lack of confidence stemming from his youth than a real problem.

The advanced statistics expert explains that, in reality, the chances of Demidov following in the footsteps of a player like Mitch Marner are much higher. Playing alongside a player like Juraj Slafkovský, who is capable of setting him up, could also help him shoot more (and take better-quality shots).

And we know that this idea is starting to generate buzz again today.

One might think that with a full season under his belt, Demidov will start to trust his shot next year, much like Lane Hutson did this year. But in reality, that's not a sure thing either.

We'll need to make sure the message gets across as he prepares for next year.

In a nutshell

– News from the Rocket.

American League | With a playoff spot secured, the Rocket is wary of “bad habits” https://t.co/v3Tek3CFpD — La Presse Sports (@LaPresse_Sports) March 20, 2026

– A name to watch.

Blackhawks prospect Roman Kantserov finished the regular season as the KHL's leading goal scorer with 36 goals in 63 games. He's the first under-23 player to lead the league in goals since Kirill Kaprizov. — Scott Powers (@ByScottPowers) March 20, 2026

– Signing with the Stars.

Mom said don't forget your brother We have signed Dylan Hryckowian to a two-year entry-level contract. pic.twitter.com/qXLiDaLGxV — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) March 20, 2026

– Note.