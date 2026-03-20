A Canadiens prospect will play his first professional game tonight

We've reached that time of year when the college prospects of NHL teams are wrapping up their seasons. As a result, pro contracts are being signed and will continue to be signed.

In Montreal, the top story to watch in the coming weeks is Michael Hage. After all, he's one of the Canadiens' top prospects.

And above all, no one else will be moving from the NCAA to Montreal this year, aside from potentially him.

But despite all that, we're also keeping an eye on the Laval Rocket. And recently, Luke Mittelstadt signed his entry-level contract with the Canadiens, along with a tryout to finish the season in Laval.

And tonight, against the Thunderbirds, the defenseman will be in action. He'll play his first pro game alongside Nate Clurman at Place Bell, starting at 7 p.m.

Luke Mittelstadt will play his first game with the Rocket tonight at Place Bell. He will pair up with Nate Clurman. Luke Mittelstadt will play his first game with the Rocket tonight at Place Bell. He will play with Nate Clurman. pic.twitter.com/nyws1SCsXk — x – Laval Rocket (@RocketLaval) March 20, 2026

After four years in college, he's finally turned pro.

The Canadiens like his profile; otherwise, the left-handed defenseman wouldn't have been given an entry-level contract (effective in 2026–2027) that takes up one of the 50 available contracts in the organization.

What's interesting is that the Rocket is atop its division (by six points) and has already secured a playoff spot. So they can give their new player some playing time without taking too many risks.

Could this make it easier to call up a David Reinbacher or an Adam Engstrom to Montreal? Who knows.

I don't think a call-up to Montreal is necessarily imminent, but the Canadiens and the Rocket are putting themselves in a position where it's becoming increasingly feasible to consider such a scenario.

To be continued in due course.

In a nutshell

– Obviously.

Apparently, Lane Hutson and Oliver Kapanen can't go a morning without lacing up their skates. They're on the ice this morning in Brossard with Adam Nicholas.@DLCoulisses #GoHabsGo #Hutson #Kapanen #NHL pic.twitter.com/QUqrldI6rg — Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) March 20, 2026

– Nice.

– Nice photo.

When Reino sees us taking a picture of him



When Reino sees us taking a picture of him… pic.twitter.com/HKkLH2kQKu — x – Laval Rocket (@RocketLaval) March 20, 2026

– Must-read.

– Note for those interested.