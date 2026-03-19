Top 5: Cole Hutson’s First NHL Goal
The Canadiens weren't in action, but there were still six NHL games played last night.
How did it go?
Let's take a look together:
The @DallasStars moved within two points of the Avalanche in the Presidents' Trophy race after sitting as far back as 13 points (Jan. 19) for first place in the League standings.#NHLStats: https://t.co/7hLkPqhvzz pic.twitter.com/ifrUdIlGB9
— NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) March 19, 2026
1: A first goal for Cole Hutson
Lane Hutson's younger brother, Cole, played his very first NHL game last night.
And guess what?
He took advantage of the opportunity to score his first goal late in the game, after the Senators pulled their goalie in favor of a sixth skater. Way to go, Cole!
Connor McMichael was telling Cole Hutson to shoot for the empty net the whole way up the ice pic.twitter.com/gMFpPkWbfO
— Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) March 19, 2026
The Capitals won 4-1, and everyone was happy for Lane's little brother after the game.
In the clip above, we see Connor McMichael pointing his stick toward the net as he skates into the opponent's zone with Hutson. The guys wanted to see the kid score his first career goal… and that's exactly what happened!