Mason McTavish is having a disastrous season: The Habs had a lucky escape

I'm talking about Mason McTavish's performance… because I'd especially like to draw a connection to the Montreal Canadiens.

After all, the player's name was linked to the Habs on several occasions last summer. He was talked about as a player who had everything it took to help the Habs in the short term and the long term.

But seeing the season he's having, it forces me to say this: the Canadiens got off easy.

Maybe things would be different for McTavish if he had joined the Canadiens at the start of the season. Maybe we'd be talking about him as one of the pleasant surprises of the NHL season.

But that didn't happen, and the facts remain the same: McTavish is definitely not having the season anyone hoped for, and there would have been a lot of complaining in Montreal if he'd struggled this much after signing a six-year, $7 million-per-season contract.

Imagine that! Some people are complaining about Oliver Kapanen, and he's having a better offensive season than McTavish…