Mason McTavish is having a disastrous season: The Habs had a lucky escape
Mason McTavish is having a pretty rough season.
The young Ducks player has only 32 points to his name (in 61 games) and has been benched twice by his coach in the past week.
Things just aren't going his way right now.
All of this comes after he signed a seven-year, $42 million contract last September. He didn't show up for the Ducks' training camp because his contract situation hadn't been resolved yet…
More than ever, the guy seems to need a change of scenery. Because he's regressing… even though he just celebrated his 23rd birthday barely two months ago.
Mason McTavish is a healthy scratch today for Anaheim pic.twitter.com/lSfQGabdNv
— JFresh (@JFreshHockey) March 15, 2026