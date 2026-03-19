Martin St-Louis responds to Chris Pronger’s criticism of his team

At the same time, Martin St-Louis's reaction is understandable.

He has a plan for his team to play the way he wants… and it's not Chris Pronger, Gary Bettman, or Mike at Rona who's going to convince him to change his ways. I actually think St-Louis doesn't give a damn about outside opinion.

The Canadiens' coach has been like that his entire career, after all…

That said, Pronger has a point in a way because it's true that the game will be tighter during the playoffs.The Canadiens will have to find a way to limit the space for the opposing team's players on the ice by employing a slightly different system… but we mustn't forget one thing either: the Habs have the speed to compete with any team in the league.

And that's what could help the Montreal team neutralize their opponents, even if the play gets tighter and more physical.

We'll see how it plays out when the time comes.