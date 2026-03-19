Martin St-Louis responds to Chris Pronger’s criticism of his team
On Saturday night, speaking on Sportsnet, Chris Pronger criticized the Canadiens.
He said he thinks the Canadiens will struggle in the playoffs because the neutral zone will be crowded and teams will play more physically. Which, on paper, makes sense.
He doesn't believe the Montreal team will be able to move the puck as easily as they did during the regular season. And in Pronger's view, that will affect the Canadiens' performance.
Pronger's comments made their way to Montreal, as Martin St-Louis mentioned them today. And let's just say the Canadiens' captain didn't necessarily appreciate Pronger saying that openly:
“I don't think about what Chris Pronger says about my team. To win games, you do what it takes.” — Martin St-Louis
That's pretty… clear.
“I don't think about what he says about my team”https://t.co/ibx4uEDJ4f
— TVA Sports (@TVASports) March 19, 2026