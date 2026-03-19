Lane Hutson hasn’t been named Player of the Game in nearly three months: that’s unusual

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Lane Hutson hasn’t been named Player of the Game in nearly three months: that’s unusual
Credit: Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

The Canadiens are happy to have Lane Hutson on their roster. Everyone knows that.

The young defenseman is very talented, but above all, he's a well-rounded player. Last season, he quickly dispelled the doubts of those who saw him only as a five-on-five specialist.
Even his brother Cole, who is brimming with talent and who scored his first NHL goal last night, said he'd “kill to move like Lane” on the ice.

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