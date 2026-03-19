Lane Hutson hasn’t been named Player of the Game in nearly three months: that’s unusual
The Canadiens are happy to have Lane Hutson on their roster. Everyone knows that.
The young defenseman is very talented, but above all, he's a well-rounded player. Last season, he quickly dispelled the doubts of those who saw him only as a five-on-five specialist.
Even his brother Cole, who is brimming with talent and who scored his first NHL goal last night, said he'd “kill to move like Lane” on the ice.
Cole Hutson on being compared to his brother, Lane, and how they're similar and different.
Also said of Lane: “I'd kill to be able to move like him out there.” pic.twitter.com/O8DSl7Y9ef— Sammi Silber (@sammisilber) March 18, 2026
But even though Lane Hutson has 69 points (only Evan Bouchard is a defenseman who has more points than the Habs' defenseman at this point in the season) and hasn't suffered from the sophomore slump, he isn't always given the credit he deserves.
Why do I say that?
Because since the defenseman was named the first star of the game on December 23 against the Bruins, Hutson hasn't been named one of the three stars in any of his games. That's been almost three months.
Keep in mind that he has played in every Habs game (67) this season. And despite the Olympic break, the condensed schedule means NHL players are playing several games a week.